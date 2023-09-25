Former McDonald’s corporate chef reveals why hash browns aren’t salted like McDonald’s fries

Former Mcdonald’s corporate chef, Chef Mike (@chefmikeharacz), posted another viral video explaining why Mcdonald’s hash browns aren’t salted like Mcdonald’s fries.

Mike’s video has reached over 18,000 views by Monday afternoon.

In the video, Mike explains that any food that is formed with “chopped, ground or grated potatoes,” can have salt added to it and blended all the way through the mixture. Other examples are tater tots and pringles.

Mike says with french fries, you could “brine in a saltwater solution, but that would take a lot of steps, a lot of processing.” He says french fries are normally salted after the fact as it doesn’t use as much water in the facility.

“It’s a little easier just to sprinkle a little salt on it afterwards and toss them in their little container,” he adds.

Mike says when it comes to hash browns, they would probably break if you tried to toss them around in salt.

“So they’re delicate and the recipe to make them already has salt in it,” he explains.

One TikTok viewer responded to the former chef in the comments section, saying, “It’s the age-old surface salt vs salt as an ingredient I guess, but some salt on top of a McD hash brown is perfection!”

This latter point is how one YouTuber decided to salt his homemade McDonald’s-style hashbrowns, as shown in the video below.

“Was going to say that they are already plenty salty,” another comment on the TikTok reads.

Chef Mike frequently posts on his TikTok account answering questions viewers have about McDonald’s. One question a viewer asked says, “Does MD corporate ever contact you and be like ‘hey we saw the TikTok’s, stop telling folks!’ or are they in support?”

Mike responded, “I have not heard anything from McDonald’s about my TikToks at all, whatsoever.”

He says he found out by reaching out to corporate that there are “no contractual obligations with McDonald’s at all.”

“Yes, I have a bunch of NDA’s in place for like specific recipes,” he adds, but says he only spreads information that is public knowledge and already in the media.

In recent headlines, Mike addressed the pesticides-on-potatoes rumors, urged customers to order a McDouble with a steamed bun, and revealed the “10:35” breakfast burger on the McDonald’s secret menu.

