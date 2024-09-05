‘But Great Value lemon pepper is so good’: Woman warns against buying McCormick, other big-name seasonings at the grocery store

A shopper flags potentially harmful additives in popular spice brands, like McCormick, urging others to check the ingredients of their seasonings before they buy.

In a video with 1.3 million views, TikToker Shandra (@iheart_shandra) shares a clip of the spice aisle at the grocery store.

“I hope y’all pay attention when you buy your seasonings,” she says. Shandra flips over a jar of Meijer lemon pepper seasoning, showing that it contains yellow food dye to amplify the original colors of the spices. The same seasoning from McCormick, another popular spice brand, also contains yellow food dye.

“That’s why I like this brand,” Shandra says, showing a jar of Badia lemon pepper seasoning. “Pay attention, y’all.”

Is yellow food dye bad for you?

The exact dye shown in the clip is FD&C Yellow No. 5 Lake, which the Food Agriculture Organization and the World Health Organization consider safe.

However, the additive has been linked to worsening eczema and skin rashes in some people.

What about other additives?

For some commenters, yellow dye isn’t the only additive they try to avoid.

“That last one is better, but it still contains canola oil, which causes inflammation in the body,” one wrote.

“The canola oil is still a no-no.I don’t know why they put that in there,” another said.

Canola oil is typically used in spices to maintain the quality of dry ingredients during processing. While the oil is considered healthy, research is mixed on whether excess consumption could contribute to inflammation.

Will viewers let go of their go-to spices?

Despite the color additive, many viewers say they aren’t willing to change their usual seasoning brands.

“But great value lemon pepper is so good,” one wrote.

“The more expensive the less dyes honestly it’s so disappointing,” another said, flagging that spices without additives may be unaffordable to some.

Others share their favorite dye-free, affordable spice brands.

“I’ve always gotten my seasonings from the international aisle. cheaper and better,” one said.

“It’s cheaper to buy fresh herbs and can them in glass jars. makes ur food taste better & more flavor,” another suggested.

“That’s why I love the lemon pepper seasoning from Sam’s. It’s literally lemon and pepper in it lol that’s it, that’s all,” a third added.

The Daily Dot reached out to McCormick and Meijer via email. The Daily Dot also contacted Shandra via email and TikTok direct message.

