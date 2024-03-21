‘My profit is $27. I already sold 5 of them’: Woman says she made a full-time job out of ‘flipping stuff’ from Marshalls

In the era of the side hustle, folks are finding new and creative ways to make money.

Whether it is taking thrifted items and listing them on resale platforms like Poshmark or Depop, hunting down vintage furniture to restore or modernize before listing online, or reselling specific items from location-specific specialty stores, those looking to have a second stream of income have found ways that work for them.

One woman says she was able to replace her full-time job entirely, all by “flipping” discounted items she has purchased at stores like Marshalls.

In a video posted to TikTok, reseller Cait (@letsgocait) shows how she uses the Scoutify app to judge whether an item for sale at Marshalls is worth purchasing to resell on Amazon.

“My full-time job is flipping stuff and selling it online, so let’s see what I can find at Marshalls,” she says in the video. “These are some Kiehl’s face creams or whatever, and I found a whole bunch of them on clearance. The app I use to scan is called Scoutify. On here you can see it was $20 in the store selling for $59.95 so my profit is $27. And guys, I already sold five of them.”

The app, she says, calculates what her anticipated profit would be, based on the price she will pay for it in-store and what fees Amazon will charge her for selling on the platform.

“I also am tax exempt at Marshalls, so I don’t have to pay any sales tax,” she says.

Some viewers left comments on the video indicating that they were upset with the poster’s choice to purchase discounted items and sell them for a higher price online.

“What you need to scan is a resumé onto your computer for a real job. this is such an odd thing to do,” one commenter wrote.

“You don’t have enough hate comments on this video,” another commented. “So here’s one. you suck.”

“Booo. Get a real job,” a third wrote. “you suck.”

Others were supportive of the poster’s ingenuity to turn reselling beauty products into a full-time job and asked for more details about how she got started.

“The comments are wild!” one commenter wrote. “I think this is cool!”

“I should do this at the local beauty supply,” another said. “The stuff there is always on clearance.”

“Please teach me, I’ve been desperately trying to find a job and nowhere is responding to my applications,” a further user commented.

