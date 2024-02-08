‘I saved some lives that day’: Man catches medical student in blatant racism while on a date—then shared video evidence with her school

A man is sharing how he captured a date’s racist rant and shared the recording with officials at the woman’s medical school, putting her in hot water.

In a video posted this week, TikTok creator Neesh (@neesh_me) shared how in college he’d sometimes pretend to be conservative on Tinder and date conservative women, with the goal of getting a free meal.

“I know what you’re thinking, why would you do that to yourself? The answer is really simple. I would eat a bunch of food, and then I would dip on the bill,” Neesh said. “I know, I’m a scumbag.”

In his video, which has been viewed more than 645,000 times, he chronicled a specific date with a conservative woman who said she was planning on becoming a doctor.

Neesh said the woman’s ambitions were impressive, and while on the date he asked her questions about the impact she hopes to make as a doctor. This was where things took a sharp turn.

“She’s like, ‘Frankly, I don’t think immigrants deserve healthcare.’ That’s a wild change to want,” Neesh said.

He mentioned that the date went on to say Black and brown people are “genetically inferior.”

“I’m brown, do you not see me?” Neesh said, referencing how he felt during the date. “’Do you not see this? You’re Latina.’ It doesn’t make any sense, but she keeps going off saying increasingly heinous stuff.”

Neesh said he then started recording their conversation as the woman continued on her rant.

“I take that footage, and I sent it to the med school she’s attending, and about maybe a week later I get an email saying, ‘Hey, we’re so sorry you had to endure that racial hardship. We’ve taken the appropriate steps to ensure [the student] doesn’t perform medical procedures anywhere in California,’” Neesh said.

He went on to pat himself on the back for his work.

“I probably saved lives,” Neesh said in his video. “I’m not a doctor, like my parents wanted me to be, but I saved some lives that day.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Neesh via Instagram direct message for further comment.

Racism within medicine is nothing new. For centuries, there have been multiple instances where communities of color have experienced health inequities and mistreatment. And in the present day, disparities persist. For example, Black women have the highest maternal mortality rate in the U.S.—69.9 per 100,000 live births in 2021, according to the Associated Press. That’s almost three times the rate for white women.

Commenters thanked Neesh for exposing the woman.

“This was so satisfying to watch thank you for your service,” user @nurseakaliirl said.

“You really did save a lot of people, continue to do this,” user Maryann (@maryannjan) said. “Conservative women deserve to be humbled.”