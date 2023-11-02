‘Sharing Nachos only has 1 rule’: Man called out for aggressively eating all the loaded nachos on date

One woman took to social media to complain about her date eating all of the “loaded nachos” and has gone viral for referencing a funny TV moment.

In a viral video that has racked up over 4.6 million views, TikTok user Katie (@kat.chambers) referenced the sketch comedy series I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson.

“I’m on a date right now and he’s eating all of the loaded nachos,” the video’s on-screen text read. “Like he’s eating all of the ones with the meat and cheese and stuff on them. They should have a rule against this. Should I ask the waiter to say it’s a rule?”

In the video’s caption, the TikToker made her reference more apparent, writing, “please get the joke” with the hashtag #ithinkyoushouldleave.

Her joke references a Season 1 Episode 4 skit titled “Fully Loaded Nachos,” in which Tim Robinson goes on a date with a woman. While conversing, the woman eats from a platter of nachos in front of them. After taking a few bites from the dish, Tim notices the woman is only choosing the nachos that are “fully loaded” (packed with cheese, meat, etc.) and leaving the drier ones behind.

He quickly excuses himself from the table to find the waiter, and that’s when a funny back-and-forth occurs.

“My date is eating all of the fully loaded nachos,” he complains to the waiter. “All the ones with the meat, cheese, and everything. The ones that are fully loaded, she is hogging ’em. So I’m mostly getting just, like, just chips.”

He then makes a very strange demand of the waiter.

“Can you say something to her?” he asks the man.

“Say what?” the server asks.

Tim wants the man to stand up to his date and tell her, “Stop that” or “That’s not allowed.” He wants it to be clear that her behavior is breaking a common nacho-eating code.

“Can you just ask her to share with you?” the server suggests.

However, Tim isn’t having it. He eventually convinces the man to broach the subject with his date.

“Are you enjoying everything?” the waiter asks the woman after approaching the couple in their booth. “Because we have a rule here that if you order one nachos to share, one person cannot eat all of the fully loaded nachos.”

Tim pretends to be surprised by the waiter setting ground rules but is called out by his date.

“Did you ask him to come over here and say that?” she questions.

Stumped, Robinson feigns outrage, but his date presses on.

“Did he ask you to come over here and say that about the nachos?” she asks the server.

“He did,” he admits.

In the comments section, fans of the show clearly understood the reference and enjoyed the joke.

“Did you tell the waiter to tell him it’s a rule that when two people order nachos you can’t eat all of the loaded ones?” one viewer asked.

Others feigned surprise as Tim did after getting caught.

“What..? whaaaat..??” another viewer commented.

The 2019 sketch comedy series has three seasons and can be watched on Netflix.

The Daily Dot reached out to Katie via TikTok comment for more information.