Main Character of the Week is a weekly column that tells you the most prominent "main character" online (good or bad).

Here’s the Trending team ’s main character of the week.



It’s the Tesla Cybertruck driver who attempted to justify spending more than $850 per month on car insurance .



If your mind is blown, we’re right there with you.

Just a simple Google search of “What can you buy for $850?” will provide listicle after listicle of things that are actually worth the splurge.



But Rebecca Sophia Scott (@beccasophiascott), a Tesla owner who recently—er— upgraded to a Cybertruck, suggested that she’s now stuck paying $861.83 each month to insure her new car. That’s because her current insurer, in addition to companies like Geico, flat-out refuses to cover Cybertrucks.



And we can’t blame them. After all, Cybertrucks are rife with issues . Beyond being potentially unsafe to drive, they also rust .

Why is Cybertruck insurance so pricey?

In fairness, it’s not always this bad. A handful of states offer Tesla insurance , which Scott said brings down your monthly bill significantly.



For instance, Scott said that she used to live in Nevada (a state that offers Tesla insurance). While there, she said she paid $170 per month to insure her Tesla Model 3. Then she moved to Massachusetts and her monthly insurance bill jumped to $550.

“That’s one more reason why I have to move to a state that has Tesla insurance because it makes life so much easier as a Tesla owner,” Scott said in her TikTok video.



It’s also suggested that Cybertruck insurance, specifically, is more expensive than other cars because of the Cybertruck’s unconventional design. Its exterior is stainless steel and the car is made with transparent metal glass. They also cost more to make, which makes buying individual parts and doing repairs more costly. This all impacts insurance costs, according to experts.



According to Bankrate , most drivers pay roughly $2,500 annually for car insurance. Compare that, though, to the $10,341.96 that Scott will likely owe.

Why would someone pay that much for car insurance?

In her viral video, Scott admitted that she didn’t look up the cost of insuring a Cybertruck before purchasing.



“I guess I’m the only person in the world who orders a car without checking the insurance first,” she said.



That doesn’t mean Scott regretted her purchase, however. She said in her video that she justifies paying an exorbitant amount on insurance per month because she’ll save money on other common car-related costs.



For instance, Scott said that Teslas don’t require as much maintenance or gas as other non-electric vehicles.



“You might pay a little bit more for insurance, but you’re saving so much more money on other ends,” she said.



Sure, Jan .

