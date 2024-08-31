Ludacris has the internet talking about glaciers. The timing couldn’t be any more crucial.

This week the rapper turned actor posted a video to Instagram where he drank directly from a glacier, sparking lively discussion about the formations which are under the threat of climate change.

The video received 1.9 million views and over 20,000 likes.

“Half of the world’s glaciers are here in Alaska. I couldn’t come here and just have a show. You know I got a bucket list—or as I like to call it the [expletive] it list. I’ve never tasted fresh glacial water in my life and this is a first. Here we go,” he said before filling a bottle with the water.

After taking a swig of the water, he exclaimed: “Oh my God.”

The rapper had high praise for the water.

“Water So Good It Tastes Like GOD Made It,” the clip’s caption read. “Well, Because He Did.”

However, viewers still had trepidations about drinking the unfiltered water.

Viewers concerned about Ludacris’ health

The video set off a firestorm from viewers, with many wondering if unfiltered glacier water is even safe to drink.

“Bro gon discover some ancient disease,” one user wrote in its comments section.

“Be careful with glacier water!” user mieka.xiii commented. “Even though it looks fresh and clean, it’s often full of bacteria, parasites, and viruses… Microorganisms you definitely don’t want in your system.. It can make you extremely sick. Make sure to boil it first to stay safe!”

“Bro sippin on the finest primordial viral fecal matter of the ancestors,” another user added.

Eventually, Ludacris responded to concerned viewers and said that the water was “thest best tasting” that he’d ever had. He also addressed concerns about his health by saying he felt great after having the water.

“For everybody asking me how that glacier water really tasted,” he said. “When I tell y’all I am a water snob, it was the best tasting water I’ve ever had in my life and as I drank it I felt like every cell in my human body was being hydrated and rejuvenated at the same damn time… Listen man, I’m here. I feel like Superman.”

Can you drink glacial water?

You should avoid it. As USA Today notes, it can make you “extremely sick” because of its microorganisms. I.e. bacteria, parasites, and viruses.

Why is this important?

Ludacris’s decision to showcase an Alaskan glacier comes at a very crucial moment for the icy structures that are under the threat of the climate crisis.

As the climate warms, glaciers melt and many have been shrinking or disappearing all together

Ice acts as a cooling cover for our oceans and Earth. When glaciers melt, the Earth and its oceans lose this protection so the planet warms even faster. Glaciers melting also causes the sea water level to rise. Rising sea levels erodes coastal areas and also increase storm surge, which can result in flooding.

Warmer waters also result in more frequent and powerful storms.

According to the Environmental Defense Fund, climate change has already resulted in stronger storms. Compared to a century ago, storms are already three times more frequent and the number of major hurricanes has doubled since 1980.

This year, scientists expect a very active hurricane season where there will be between 17-24 named storms. About half are expected to become major hurricanes.

There has never been a more crucial time for celebrities to use their platform to draw awareness to glaciers and the climate crisis that threatens them and all of humanity.

We’ve reached out to representatives for Ludacris to see how he’s doing.

