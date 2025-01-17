‘I know it’s real!’: Woman takes Louis Vuitton to get heat stamped at store. The worker thought her bag was fake

A trip to the Louis Vuitton store for a heat stamp took an unexpected turn, leaving one woman questioning whether her rare bag might actually be a fake. In a TikTok video posted on Jan. 2, Allie (@balletandballgowns) shared her experience of bringing in her rare Louis Vuitton Monogram Neverfull with a Rose Ballerine interior to have her initials added. The video has since gone viral, racking up over 456,000 views.

Featured Video

Allie’s story begins a couple of months ago when she purchased the Louis Vuitton Neverfull bag on eBay and decided to have her initials heat-stamped onto it. Advised to wait until after the holiday rush, she recently returned to a Louis Vuitton store to have it done.

However, her visit didn’t go as smoothly as she expected.

“So, I take it in, and the first girl was like, ‘We can’t do that. It’s too patina,’” Allie recalled a worker saying to her.

Advertisement

Patina refers to the natural oxidation process that causes leather to darken and soften over time, resulting from exposure to sunlight, oils, and the elements.

Not ready to give up, Allie pushed back, explaining that she had been told heat stamping would be possible. The sales associate eventually consulted with a manager, and that’s when the visit took an unexpected turn.

Is this Louis Vuitton bag rare, or just a fake?

“The manager was looking at it like, ‘I don’t know if we ever made this color combination,’” Allie said.

Advertisement

While acknowledging that the Monogram Neverfull bag with Rose Ballerine interior is a rare combination, Allie remains confident that it’s a real Louis Vuitton bag.

“Do you have a receipt for it?” the manager asked.

Even with proof in hand, the manager remained skeptical. Ultimately, the manager agreed to proceed with the heat-stamping but added a warning: If the bag turned out to be fake, Louis Vuitton wouldn’t be responsible for any damage caused during the process.

Confident in her bag’s authenticity, Allie gave the go-ahead and handed it over for the service. Still, the encounter left her with lingering doubts.

Advertisement

“But it still was just kinda weird,” she admitted. “Since then, I’ve been kinda trying to Google more about it, and even I can’t find much about it, but I know it’s a real color that existed.”

How rare is it?

In a follow-up video, Allie clarified what she meant when she described her Louis Vuitton bag as rare. Responding to a commenter who was surprised to discover the bag was considered rare, she explained, “I’ve seen a lot of people confused about it being rare. I don’t know that for sure. I just know that the monogram one [with the Rose Ballerine interior] is no longer produced.”

Allie further explained that while the Rose Ballerine interior is still used in other Louis Vuitton bags, it is no longer available in the Neverfull line. As a result, this specific combination has become increasingly difficult to find.

Advertisement

On the Louis Vuitton website, the Neverfull MM is available with a Rose Ballerine interior but not with a Monogram exterior.

Others with the same bag confirmed its authenticity

Several commenters claimed to own the same rare Louis Vuitton Monogram Neverfull with a Rose Ballerine interior and assured Allie that the bag was definitely not fake.

Advertisement

“Mine is rose ballerine & 100000% authentic straight from LV. It’s actually the only authentic one I have ever bought [skull emoji][face with tears of joy emoji],” someone confirmed.

“I bought my rose ballerine neverfull in London because I couldn’t find it in the US! I love it[pink heart emoji,” a commenter shared.

“It’s real. I bought my neverful in 2015 and I was going between the ballerie and red,” another added. “The SA convinced me to get red because it won’t show stains / wear as easily. The ballerine was stunning!!”

“I have [the] rose ballerine neverfull and the wallet. I didn’t realize it was rare. Good to know,” someone else said.

Advertisement

Allie didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok direct message. We also reached out to Louis Vuitton via email for a statement.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.