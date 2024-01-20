‘So this is their outlet store’: Worker shares hack to getting discount on Louis Vuitton products

Louis Vuitton is one of the biggest names in fashion, known for its luxurious bags that can be quite expensive. According to luxury reseller myGEMMA, they can cost between $1,200 and $36,000. Fortunately for those looking to score a deal, a Louis Vuitton worker spilled the tea on how to get the brand’s items for a discounted price.

In a now-viral video, TikToker Jan (@notsosurejan) said Louis Vuitton usually never discounts its products, but there is a place where customers can them at a lower cost. “It is a website called 24S, and it is authentic because it is owned by owned by [Louis Vuitton],” he said.

Afterward, Jan unveiled a screenshot of some of the items available of the website that ranged in price from $952 to $2,709. “Yes, they are pricey still, and they are not current bags,” he said, adding that the selection is typically comprised of discontinued or off-season bags. Nevertheless, Jan recommended getting your hands on a discounted bag. In addition, he concluded that if shoppers were looking for a particular season bag, it’s probably available on the website.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jan via TikTok comment and Louis Vuitton via press email. The video garnered over 170,000 views, and commenters shared their appreciation for the information.

“Ummmm I’m sorry but YOURE AMAZING & THANK YOU,” one viewer wrote.

“I dont care if it is old season. It is okay. A bag is a bag. Thank you for sharing,” a second commented.

On the other hand, some didn’t appreciate Jan sharing the tip.

“Shushhhhh I’ve been on the app for yearsss,” one viewer stated.

“YOU WERENT SUPPOSED TO TELL PEOPLE DUDE,” a second remarked.

One viewer joked about the store, “So this is their outlet store lol.”

What is 24S? The online retailer launched in 2017 and was founded by the Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy group. The online store partners with Louis Vuitton, Dior, Celine, and Moynat. Furthermore, it aims to “[Bring] the spirit of Paris to life through an exclusive online shopping experience for men and women,” and “features a selection of more than 300 fashion and beauty brands, from the finest luxury houses to emerging designers, including the promising talent of the LVMH Prize,” according to its website.