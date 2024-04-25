‘It is not something you guys want to risk’: Vet issues warning on dog collars after his pet died from using one

A veterinarian has gone viral after issuing a warning about dog collars. According to him, a dog collar led to his pet’s death—and if one isn’t careful, it can lead to their own pet’s passing.

In a clip with over 929,000 views, TikTok user Amir Anwary (@amirthevet) recounts how his dog passed away as a result of its collar.

“I’ve been seeing a lot of content about people saying that dog collars are actually very dangerous,” he says at the beginning of the video. “My own dog actually died over a year ago because she got strangled by her own collar, and it’s one of those things that you never ever think is going to happen to you until it does—and it is absolutely traumatizing.”

As the video continues, Anwary explains that he went for a jog without his phone. Upon returning to his phone, he found that he had many missed calls and text messages concerning his dogs. Shocked, he headed home, only to discover “30 people standing outside of my gate looking over the fence at the dogs.”

In the process of playing with each other, one of the dogs had bitten onto the other dog’s collar and twisted it. This caused the collar to tighten to the point where, first, it cut off airflow to the first dog, and second, it became stuck in the second dog’s mouth. This meant that the collar could not be removed without outside intervention.

“It twisted so tight that it was suffocating the other dog, but it was also too tight for her to get off because it was behind both of her canine [teeth],” Anwary explains. “There was no loose room for the collar to slip back off, so…every time she pulled away and tried to get the collar off, it just tightened the collar more around the other dog’s neck.”

This strangling caused the dog to, eventually, pass away. As a result of this incident, the TikToker has some advice for pet owners.

“Preferably, if you leave your dogs at home, take off their collars,” he states. “Trust me, it is not something you guys want to risk.”

Anwary isn’t the first to issue such a warning. In January, Newsweek reported on another internet user who advised against collaring pets at home, as pet collars can be caught on random objects throughout the house and cause issues.

In the comments section, users added further thoughts on the issue.

“My dog almost died with his collar. He now has a dog safty breakaway collar,” said a user.

“I found only ONE true breakaway collar on Amazon, 99% of them are just regular collars but states ‘breakaway,’” claimed a second.

“I only use a harness and only when I take them in public,” offered a third.

“Always microchip so if they get loose they can be returned,” wrote a further TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to Anwary via TikTok direct message.

