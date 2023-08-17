Logan’s Roadhouse customer opens burger buns up, finds all the patties cut in half

‘Should of just told you they out’: Logan’s Roadhouse customer opens burger buns up, finds all the patties cut in half

'Did they really cut up a single patty?'

Posted on Aug 17, 2023

Remember that old Wendy’s commercial, where the little old lady asks, “Where’s the beef?” This TikTok video is kind of like that.

Creator Valerie Lanier (@gigivalerie) recently posted a video about a disappointing order from chain restaurant Logan’s Roadhouse. The video has almost 8,000 views.

@gigivalerie #lol #mcdonough #logansroadhouse #georgia #wtf ♬ original sound – Valerie Lanier

The camera shows a row of three burgers—probably sliders. The patties on each bun have obviously been cut down to partial size. There’s not even a full portion of cheese on the burgers, though each still got its own pickle.

“Logan’s Roadhouse is tripping,” the creator says in a five-second clip. She captioned the video with the hashtag #wtf.

Viewers couldn’t believe their eyes. One commenter said it looked like one burger cut unequally into three pieces.

“If tiny homes were a sandwich,” another commenter wrote.

“Definitely if they were busy, and the cooks are overworked, that’s what they give you. Yeah but they are Trippin,” a viewer commented.

“Should of just told you they out stop messing around,” one comment read.

Another viewer asked, probably rhetorically, “did they really cut up a single patty? a patty that would clearly fit the bun?”

“Looks like they started eating it for you,” someone commented.

Another viewer wrote, “they did you so dirty.”

“I’d make some serious noise, [hand] that plate back to the waiter and walk out. That’s a direct insult,” a viewer chimed in.

Logan’s Roadhouse first opened in Lexington, Kentucky, in 1991 and started franchising five years later. The chain restaurant, known for its yeast rolls, sells a dish called Original Roadies, which the online menu describes as “three mini steakhouse burgers topped with American cheese and pickles on our famous rolls. Make ’em doubles for a little extra.” 

What if you barely even get singles, though?

The Daily Dot reached out to Lanier via TikTok and Logan’s Roadhouse via email.

In other recent Logan’s Roadhouse news: A server said that the restaurant they work at scheduled 14 servers for the same shift in a now-viral TikTok.

*First Published: Aug 17, 2023, 11:27 am CDT

Eric Webb is a native Texan and national award-winning pop culture critic, arts & entertainment journalist, and editor.

