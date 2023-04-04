‘We’re all gonna be making $10’: Logan’s Roadhouse server says restaurant scheduled 14 servers in one night

A Logan’s Roadhouse server says that the restaurant they work at scheduled 14 servers for the same shift in a now-viral TikTok.
In the video posted by Jae (@babymamajae) on Feb. 3, three servers stand in front of the camera with their arms folded. Text overlay reads, “When they schedule 14 servers tonight so we’re all going to be making $10.”
@babymamajae ♬ I hope yall are making some money – cash.bets
The video has reached over 915,000 views as of Apr. 3, with commenters sharing what they would have done.
“I would have already asked 3 different managers to be cut,” one user wrote.
“If I wasn’t given the potential to make $100 a shift, I’d just leave,” another said.
Other servers shared their experiences with being overstaffed.
“I made $7 yesterday because we had so many servers,” a commenter said.
“Try having 22 at all times,” another wrote.
“Getting sick of the 18 servers on a Friday man,” a third added.
The Daily Dot reached out to Jae via TikTok direct message.