‘So a pizza’: Little Caesars customer orders souped-up Italian cheese bread with toppings, side of marinara sauce

A TikToker has gone viral after posting a video with a customized Little Caesars order which looks like a pizza but is actually an Italian cheese bread with extra toppings, sparking a discussion in the comments.

The TikTok was posted by creator Lucy Posley (@melanin8d) on July 1 and attracted more than 322,600 views in just one day. The on-screen caption teases the content: “Go to lil Caesar’s and ask for Italian Cheese bread and u see the rest.”

She then unveils the order: “Marinara sauce… Cheesy bread and jalapenos, pepperoni, and sausage.” The marinara sauce is packed in a separate container while the cheese bread, heaped with toppings, is in a Little Caesars cardboard box.

It’s clear that she ordered cheesy bread, which according to the Little Caesars site runs $5.99, plus a side of Crazy Sauce for $1.49. What’s not so clear how she convinced workers to load up the cheesy bread with three toppings — or if this “hack” really provides value compared to a three-topping pizza.

The viral video received mixed reactions from viewers, some of whom were impressed by the dish while others were confused by its resemblance to a pizza.

“I was not expecting that,” one remarked. “Looks so good.”

“Nah the cheese bread hit soo different,” another added.

Someone else observed: “Literally a pizza w the sauce on the side.”

“So a pizza…,” someone else cracked.

That comment led the creator to retort, “Soooo no…”

But more people voted pizza, with one remarking, “So a deep dish Pizza but you just got the sauce on the side.”

Little Caesars is no stranger to going viral on TikTok, including in recent months. In May, a Little Caesars worker shared a video claiming he had to work 40 hours straight due to staff shortages, while in April a positive review of their Slices-N-Stix pizza went viral.