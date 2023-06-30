‘Ppl kept calling off’: Little Caesars worker says he was given 40 hours first time working to pick up co-workers’ slack because everyone else kept calling off

A Little Caesers worker claims to have been given “40 hours” of work his “first time working” due to co-workers calling in sick — intimating that it was too much for him.

The tale of woe comes from creator @313duda, with more than 527,000 views in a day for his take on the pizza-making life.

The video shows the creator folding a pizza box with a pizza inside it, with an audio clip playing over the video, saying, “And I work like a dog … day and night.”

The on-screen caption reads, “POV: They give u 40 hrs ur first time working bc ppl kept calling off.”

The caption with the TikTok is even more pointed about how he felt: “I might as well be in da field.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment. Based on the hashtags he used, it appears he was working at a Detroit-area store.

Commenters came on, with a number of them comparing their experiences working for fast-food and pizza chains.

“Working there was easy but for 7.25 hell nah,” one said about Little Caesars.

“Working 60 and still don’t think it’s enough bru,” said one — presumably, that’s 60 hours per week.

Someone else tutted, “40 lowkey nothing.”

One noted, “The first 2 weeks I worked like 96,” and then advised, “Try Taco Bell. I work like 90hrs biweekly.”

Another relayed, “My highest was 75 hours one week,” then adding, “at one job.”

“When someone quits you just know you about to work 60 hours the next week,” another recounted.

Even with the number of hours those fast food workers are working, it still might be a struggle to make a living. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average hourly wage for a fast-food worker is $13.53 an hour, with more than 3.3 million Americans holding down such a job. That hourly rate, extrapolated over a full 40 hours a week, would work out to a mean annual wage (according to the same source) of $28,130.

But judging from what one commenter said, the creator might not be long for life at Little Caesars.

That person said, “Every time you post on anything you’re doing a different job.”