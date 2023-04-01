‘Mine never look like that’: Customer praises Little Caesars $7 pizza

A popular food reviewer’s clip went viral on TikTok after he praise Little Caesars’ $7 Slices-N-Stix pizza.

The video was uploaded by TikTok user Justin Chopelas (@justinchopelas) who typically posts his reviews of food from different restaurants. This time, he analyzed Little Caesars’ $7 Slices-N-Stix pizza.

The clip starts with him walking into a Little Caesars and picking up the pizza. Then, it shifts to the pizza box on a table, revealing the half pizza-half cheese sticks concoction to his 70,000 followers.

“Oh, my god, dude. I’m about to eat every freaking slice on here,” Chopelas says. “A lot of pepperoni, nice amount of cheese, nice amount of garlic sauce.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Chopelas via TikTok comment and direct message. The video racked up over 366,000 views as of Saturday, where viewers praised how the Slices-N-Stix looked.

“That looks fire,” one viewer said.

“Looks better than the ad,” a second agreed.

“Actually looks good!” a third echoed.

Some even stated how the Slices-n-Stix pizza is their favorite item on the menu.

“That’s my favorite thing there,” one user wrote.

“Slices n stix is the perfect food for me to eat in one sitting when I’m alone,” a second shared.

“Love it going in my belly, hate my life an hour later,” a third stated.

In the comments, Chopelas confirmed that the pizza tasted “amazing.”

However, others shared their experiences with trying the Slices-N-Stix from their own local Little Caesars.

“Bro your Little Caesars looks fire ours is dog,” one person remarked.

“Wish mine came out that way. I grab mine from the fucking “portal” and it looks like a scab,” a second commented.

“Fuck why does it look so good my local one always fucking up,” a third revealed.