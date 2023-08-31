‘Wait seriously?! I don’t order cold foam but I never knew this’: Starbucks worker mocks customers who order ‘light ice’ in their drinks with cold foam

Not every customer is totally aware of what exactly goes into their favorite Starbucks beverage, much to the consternation of baristas everywhere.

If not everywhere, at least on TikTok, where many of the green-branded coffee company’s employees have flitted to the platform to share their customer service woes.

From customers who order drinks with trendy language that does not really apply, to those who order their beverages by their volume rather than the named sizes, Starbucks employees have asked customers to be more thoughtful when patronizing the coffee chain.

Sometimes baristas veer into mocking territory when it comes to making TikToks about customers. In one video posted to the platform, user Jess (@jm_b.87) points out that customers asking for light ice in beverages with cold foam are making unnecessary requests.

“POV: people ordering a drink with cold foam then they ask for light ice,” a text overlay on the video reads.

The video is set to an audio of a man saying, “You don’t have to order that, it comes with the service.”

Jess implies that baristas typically include less ice to make room for the cold foam, regardless of whether or not a customer asks for it.

Some viewers remarked that in their work as baristas, they usually give a highly reduced amount of ice, or adjust the amount of the drink base.

“When people do this [I] give them like 5 ice cubes,” one commenter wrote.

“Lowkey i put the normal amount of ice, just less milk,” another commented.

“You’re supposed to only fill the milk to the second line instead of doing light ice, so the drink still has the same amount of ice to preserve quality unless the customer specifically requests light ice,” a commenter wrote.

Customers commenting on the video shared that they either asked for light ice in their beverages all the time or noticed no difference when they did not order it that way.

“I do this but like. thats the point,” a commenter wrote. “I want as much cf as possible without spending more for extra.”

“I haven’t asked for light ice since they started charging, i don’t notice a difference ngl,” another shared. “10/10.”

“No when I mean light ice I mean like 2 pieces,” a further user said.