‘There is no history or record’: Worker says she lied about being a shift lead at The Children’s Place on resume

A TikToker jokingly revealed this week via video how she altered her resume to make it seem she worked management positions at Toys R Us and The Children’s Place, prompting many to warn about the risks of lying about your work history to employers.

In a recent video, which has garnered more than 200,000 views, TikToker Raina Tuzzolino (@ihaveasthma42069) wrote about a scenario when she goes into a job interview with a “100% bs resume.”

“Me going into a job interview with my 100% bs resume that says I was a ‘Toys R Us’ manager 2017-2019 and ‘The Children’s Place’ shift lead 2019-2021 bcuz both of them shut down and there is no history or record,” the caption on Tuzzolino’s video reads.

The Daily Dot reached out to Tuzzolino via Instagram direct message.

Her statement in her video contains some discrepancies. In 2018, Toys R Us closed its remaining U.S. stores as it faced bankruptcy. In 2021, the retailer opened up a new flagship store at American Dream Mall in New Jersey and prepared for a partnership with Macy’s for the retailer to take up shop in various department store locations.

The Children’s Place is still very much in business, too, but it has closed hundreds of its stores in the past few years.

Tuzzolino said in the comments section of her video that she actually worked at The Children’s Place—but as a sales associate for seven months. She also mentioned the location she worked at closed down. In response to her original video, she shared a TikTok showcasing screenshots of her working as a sales associate.

One commenter pointed out that it’s probably not the best idea to lie about one’s work history.

“Girl I’m pretty sure this is a crime?? you probably shouldn’t admit it online,” one commenter said, to which Tuzzolino replied, “Loook at my page, digital foot print is scared of me.”

According to Investopedia.com, lying on a resume technically isn’t a crime, but people can land in murky water if they falsify legal documents. Also, methods some employers may use to confirm someone’s work history includes running background checks, speaking with references, and checking W-2s filed with the IRS.

“They can check your IRS tax transcripts. Don’t try this kids,” a commenter warned.