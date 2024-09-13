‘U got the Temu version’: Driver’s Lexus ‘crunches’ when he touches anything in the interior

Lexus vehicles are often placed into the “luxury” category of consumer vehicles. However, some have found that their experiences with the cars have been less than luxurious.

For example, one driver of a 2024 Lexus claimed that the car would not allow her to listen to music past a certain volume. Another driver virally shared their complaints about their Lexus, leading to them eventually returning the vehicle.

Now, a user on TikTok has sparked a discussion after revealing what he says are quality issues with a new Lexus.

Why is this Lexus so squeaky?

In a video with over 31,000 views as of Friday, TikTok user Build Quality Test (@realbqt), who, as the name would imply, tests the build quality of various vehicles, sits in the driver’s seat of a 2024 Lexus TX500H.

Going around the car, he presses on various pieces. Nearly every piece he touches lets out a squeak or crunching sound.

“Pretty squeaky Lexus,” he summarizes.

While some reviewers have praised the car’s build quality, others have similar complaints to the TikToker.

“The cabin in my F Sport Performance luxury has random rattles over bumpy roads, the trunk hatch is not properly aligned and does not sit flush with the body/bumper of the car and just recently noticed the back part of the steering wheel column is tearing away,” wrote a user on Reddit.

“Test drove one recently and the build quality did not feel confidence inspiring to me,” offered another Redditor. “Lots of small imperfections and even paint bubbles on end of plastic trim pieces.”

In a YouTuber’s review of the car, he noted that upon trying to set a seat memory in the car, the buttons fell into the dashboard.

No one is sure why this car has so many perceived issues, but many point to the fact that “the 2024 TX is the first Lexus SUV to be assembled in the U.S., and the first Lexus for Toyota Indiana,” per a Toyota press release.

In the comments section, users expressed their views on why the car could be having so many problems.

“It’s unfortunate. the TX is only built in america at the princeton toyota plant i believe and i’ve seen huge differences between japanese built and american built toyota’s,” said a commenter.

“Now with new cars, quality is an add-on. For another $20,000 you can get interior that would make squeaky sound instead of cracking sound,” added another.

“I am shocked… I was thinking for a minute someone had to be in the back seat squeezing an empty plastic bottle. Say it isn’t so Lexus,” wrote a third.

“Don’t purchase any Lexus made outside of Japan and certainly not made in the USA,” advised a further TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to Lexus via email and @realbqt via email and TikTok comment.



