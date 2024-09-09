‘I thought these were supposed to be reliable’: 2024 Lexus driver says dealership sold her a lemon. She can’t believe their response

A new 2024 Lexus owner is calling their vehicle a lemon due to a stereo issue. Apparently, it won’t allow them to listen to music past a certain volume threshold. Jessenia (@slayedbysenia) published her grievances in a viral TikTok that’s accrued over 192,000 views.

One commenter who encountered a similar issue said that the problem was an easy fix. However, others believe that this is a common issue with newer vehicles in general when it comes to technology.

Lemon Lexus?

“POV: you got a new 2024 Lexus in January and it falls under the lemon law .. & Lexus doesn’t HELP. Don’t recommend,” Jessenia writes in a text overlay of her video.

Anyone who’s researched car quality may be shocked to hear a brand-new Lexus customer has issues. According to Jessenia, her Lexus problem isn’t with the car’s mechanical parts, but its infotainment system. The driver says she has to restart her car for the stereo to function properly in some usage scenarios.

She writes in a caption, “When you have to shut off the entire car for the stereo system to actually work.” The lash tech adds that this occurs if she plays her music over a 40-volume level. For context, she adds that the maximum volume level on her Lexus is 60.

The TikToker’s video begins with her walking across the exterior of the whip. She cracks open the driver’s side front door and sits inside the vehicle. While driving, she demonstrates the car’s inability to play music at max volume. A passenger touches the car’s entertainment console, but no music emits from its speakers, despite being maxed out.

Bedazzler ring?

Some commenters suggested that she remove the bedazzled ring she put in her car. While seemingly unrelated to potential issues, these stick-on accessories, for whatever reason, have been known to cause problems. Just ask this dad who attempted to troubleshoot an issue with his daughter’s Pontiac. Then, out of the blue, after removing an ignition bedazzled ring, everything worked properly.

“Take the bedazzle off the push to start & see if that helps,” one commenter penned in response to Jessenia’s clip.

Another echoed, “Try removing your bedazzled push start ring.” They added an anecdote about their sibling’s experience: “My sister had hers on & her car was doing the weirdest sht.” The issue had to do with a magnet inside of the product, according to the TikToker. “The dealership realized it was messing w the magnnetics.”

However, Jessenia said this wasn’t the problem with her 2024 Lexus: “I did! I didn’t have it on for months. And then I had it on and removed it but still same thing”

Others thought this problem was just an issue with newer cars in general. “The newer vehicles have so much software and technology features and it sucks so bad,” one said. “I love my 2007 lexus no problems whatsoever.”

The fall of Lexus/Toyota?

Lexus has long been lauded as the most dependable car brand along with Toyota (they’re the same manufacturer) which is why this post may come as a shock to some. Especially since other commenters shared their own horror stories about 2024 Lexus vehicles.

“My sister bought the same car and it has been nothing but problems she is seeking a lemon law lawyer,” one person wrote.

Car buyers have recently speculated that Toyota’s quality has taken a dip in recent years. And it certainly doesn’t help that reports of transmission problems affecting a slew of 2024 Toyota trucks have been popping up all over the internet. The brand recalled some 280,000-300,000 vehicles in early 2024 for a purported transmission defect. Now there are talks of customers stating another recall may be necessary to rectify issues occurring with a batch of even more Lexus/Toyota cars.

According to users on this Club Lexus forum, other people have experienced the same stereo issue Jessenia complains about in her video. One person said their “sound sometimes cuts off after a while.” Folks in the forum speculated that this may be due to the “amp overheating” in response to the post. This Reddit user has also expressed issues with sound in their car completely cutting out in a 2024 Lexus RX350h as well.

One commenter who replied to Jessenia’s video said that their Lexus had the same issue. They were ultimately able to fix the problem, they said, due to fixing the vehicle’s amp.

Electrical components

With more and more technology being packed into newer vehicles, more problems are arising with these complex infotainment systems. News Nation reports that these “systems are the most problematic category” when it comes to new car consumer complaints.

Mechanically speaking, newer cars reportedly last longer on the road today when compared to their older counterparts. However, this doesn’t appear to ring true when it comes to its sound/infotainment systems. Again, this is attributed to the more complex nature of these devices packed inside of vehicles today.

When it comes to Jessenia’s Lemon Law claim, it seems that there are legal offices that state that stereo/navigation issues are covered under this law.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Lexus via email and Jessenia via TikTok comment for further information.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.