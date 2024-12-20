‘The gift is it’ll last you 300k miles’: Old Mercedes-Benz owner slams Lexus dealership for how it packaged her key fob, paperwork

For most people, a new car is a substantial purchase. In May 2024, the average price for a new car was $47,218—and if one is going to spend that kind of money, they might expect a little bit extra with their purchase.

Many dealerships happily oblige. For example, one internet user documented their experience buying a new Mercedes, which came with wine, a personal chef, concert tickets, and more. Another simply noted the difference between service at luxury and standard dealerships, stating that the service at the latter made her miss her high-end car.

Now, a user on TikTok is sharing their story about buying a new car—but why is she disappointed to receive only what she bought?

Was this dealership’s packaging disappointing?

In a video with over 874,000 views, TikTok user @lalabella270 shows a bag with a key and a stack of paperwork.

“So I purchased my Lexus today, and Lexus does not give no gifts,” she says. “Like, they gave me a whole empty bag with the bill.”

She then notes that the dealership did provide her with a keychain, to which she reacts with disappointment.

“Like, what am I going to do with this keychain?” she asks.

Finally, she compares the experience unfavorably to Mercedes-Benz, implying that she got better service with her Mercedes-Benz purchase.

Are dealership gifts a red flag?

In the comments section, some users suggested that receiving a gift with one’s car purchase may be a sign that the car may not be of the highest quality.

“Mercedes gives you gifts because ur going to be right back into service drive,” said a user.

“The gift is not having to take your Mercedes back to the mechanic after you drive it off,” echoed another.

That said, other commenters noted that the giving of gifts with a car seems to vary from dealership to dealership regardless of car brand. This would imply that gifts like these are not a red flag, but rather simply a decision made by a dealership in order to provide a more positive experience for their customers.

In the comments section, many users shared their own car purchase stories, with many stating that they received a gift with their new vehicle.

“Nissan sent me a box of cookies,” a user wrote. “best believe I’ll be back again!!”

“Porsche didnt give me anything either,” added another. “Honda at leaste gave me a cute keychain.”

“Alfa Romeo gives a custom wine bottle in a black box,” stated a third.

“Not a long term gift, but Buick gave me a dozen roses. They were beautiful!” exclaimed a further TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to @lalabella270 via TikTok direct message and comment, and Lexus via email.



