‘Always worth the shot! Especially if its $5 to wash’: Tenant uses laundry hack to avoid paying

A former apartment dweller showed people a laundry hack, claiming it would bypass having to pay money for the types of washers found in some complexes.

The TikTok video showing the workaround came from creator Lizzie Warren (@liizziieeann) got more than 508,000 views since it went up on Wednesday.

It shows the view of a washer with an on-screen caption reading, “When I lived in apartments and had to pay $$$ to wash & dry my clothes, I ended up using this hack to help save on money.”

The on-screen caption added, “Me panning to show you there’s no money card there.”

The caption reviews the technique displayed in the video, “Press the two buttons at the same time until it says rapid, hit start, set your washing settings, start again. Free wash.”

It also notes, “This worked on my complex washers, not the dryers. And it might not work for everyones washers. But always worth the shot! Especially if its $5 to wash.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment. Commenters had thoughts about the tip.

“People here just drilled holes on the side to get the quarter back out,” one shared.

“That’s one way too,” the creator laughed.

Another confessed, “I don’t think I’d have the balls to do it myself but I’m sure glad they did!”

One person claimed that someone who tried that ruined things for everyone.

“Someone did that at my apartment and it broke all the washers,” that person testified. “They all didn’t want to start.”

Another person claimed to have been thwarted by technology.

“Lol jokes on me now,” that person groused. “They have us download an app to start the machine but you need to put money on the app to wash.”

“I have yet to figure out how to get free drying though,” one wondered.

The creator had an old-school answer for that: “Hang a line and air dry it.”