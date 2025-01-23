‘There is no way’: Landlord tells tenant apartment has ‘real wood’ floors. Then she tries to clean them

Apartments can have a lot of perks: you don’t pay for repairs, no yard work, and there’s no mortgage that will lock you into a place for 15-20 years. However, apartment complexes also come with one major downside: landlords.

The biggest thing renters have no control over is who they are renting from, and some landlords will tell you the sky’s blue when it’s raining cats and dogs. Recently, TikToker and certified nutritionist Amanda Sangiacomo (@simplymander) filmed a video venting about how her landlord kept gaslighting her by insisting her floors are “real wood floors.” Viewed over 15,000 times, Sangiacomo asked viewers to tell her what kind of floor she really has.

Is it real wood floors?

According to Sangiacomo, her apartment complex had been “gaslighting” her into thinking her floors were real wood floors. However, she started to realize that they lied when she tried to clean them.

“I have been on the absolute most insane mission for these floors to clean them properly and I am just begging for someone to help me figure out what type of floor this is,” Sangiacomo said.

In the video, Sangiacomo zooms-in on the floor and shares her thoughts on what material is really on her floor.

“This has to be some kind of vinyl, but like the vinyl that you’re supposed to use specific cleaning on,” she said.

Many users believed her floors were luxury vinyl plank flooring, which, according to Floor Coverings International, is flooring created by “3D printing technology to mimic the texture” of wood or stone floors. Additionally, it has a protective coating, which increases its resistance to scratching.

“100% LVP, luxury vinyl plank flooring,” one user said.

“LVP but don’t be fooled by the ‘luxury’ part,” a second agreed.

“It’s a Builder grade vinyl plank. They probably got it for $2.50 a sq ft,” a third added.

Others believe it was laminate wood floors. According to Tarkett flooring company, that’s wood fiber that replicates natural wood floors.

“Laminate wood. We have them in our renovated apartment,” a user said.

“Looks like those are laminate wood floors!” another agreed.

“I’d almost say laminate. And the sticky could be a tape residue from attempts to put the planks together if they are tongue and groove connects,” a third remarked.

Laminate flooring vs. luxury vinyl plank flooring

Flooring inc. explains that laminate flooring is more cost effective and has an easier installation, whereas vinyl plank flooring has a better look/feel and holds better to continuous use.

Additionally, vinyl plank flooring has the ability to mimic natural materials, is an easier DIY project, and is easy to maintain because most options are either water-resistant or waterproof. However, vinyl plank flooring doesn’t feel like real wood and is more expensive than laminate.

Laminate flooring is scratch resistant, very durable, and good for “high traffic areas,” has a realistic wood look, and easy to install due to its interlocking edges. However, laminate can also trap moisture easily, can’t refinished, and creates a “hollow empty sound underfoot.”

One buyer beware note: Flooring companies regularly change the design of the interlocking panels, a Lumber Liquidators worker shared in a viral video. So if you DIY your floors, buy a few extra in case you need to replace a plank.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sangiacomo via email for comment.

