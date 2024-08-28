A Kia owner is issuing a PSA warning prospective car buyers to avoid the brand after getting his second engine replacement in a single year.

TikTok user Khalil (@itsonlykhalil) posted the PSA, which has so far amassed more than 53,000 views, on Saturday. To start the video, he says, “Let me put y’all on game real fast. If you’re in the market to get a car: Do not get a Kia.”

To illustrate his point, Khalil says, “The engine that’s in them cars is like the one that’s in your niece’s Power Wheels. This is my second engine replacement in a year. Last July, I got my engine replaced. It’s August; I’m about to get another engine replacement.”

That’s what is leading Khalil to tell others to avoid Kia. If you already own a Kia, Khalil suggests driving into the nearest lake.

Viewers weigh in on the reliability of Kia

In the comments section, some users offered suggestions of what vehicle Khalil should purchase next. Other users said they’ve never had a problem with Kia and wondered why the brand seemingly gets so much hate.

One user wrote, “Jus get a Honda/Toyota/Subaru.”

A second user said, “After them Kia boys I’ll never get a Kia or Hyundai. Car done got stolen twice and I ain’t doin it no moreeeee.”

“Kia Boyz” refers to a 2022 viral TikTok trend that involved teenagers stealing late model Hyundai and Kia models made possible by a glaring security vulnerability. That security flaw is now resolved.

However, one user said, “I don’t know what type of Kias y’all buying cause me and Kia have been locked in for about 4 years now with no issues.”

Another user agreed. They wrote, “I have had a Kia for 10 years with no major issues.”

Are Kia vehicles known for engine problems?

Yes, Kia and Hyundai are both currently grappling with public relations issues related to their engines. A class-action lawsuit filed this summer accused Kia and Hyundai of selling cars with “poorly designed” engines that are prone to catching fire and other issues, according to CBS.

That’s why one mechanic on TikTok advises car buyers to avoid the brands. In fact, he reported that he’s seen Kia and Hyundai needing engine replacement at as low as 40,000 miles. Another mechanic recently offered advice for how drivers might prolong the life of their Kia.

The Daily Dot reached out to Khalil via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. We also reached out to Kia via press email for comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.