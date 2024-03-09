‘Nobody wants it’: Shopper shows Frosted Flakes, Cheez-Its and more on sale amid Kellogg’s boycott

We’re officially in the thick of a widespread Kellogg’s boycott—and for supporters, it couldn’t be going any better.

In a now-viral TikTok, which has been viewed 3.1 million times as of Saturday, TikToker Ash (@lon3lywitchyw0man) took viewers around a local supermarket, where Kellogg’s cereal and Cheez-Its remain virtually untouched—despite the store even marking it down cheaper in an attempt to get rid of them.

“Nobody wants it,” she said, as the camera panned across pristine, untouched rows of Kellogg’s. “Nobody wants it.”

Naturally, the comments section was full of support for the boycotters.

“Keep up the good work,” one wrote. “Boycott Kelloggs.”

“Nobody playing with Kelloggs,” another added. “The people has spoken.”

“Spent $400 on groceries today and not 1 cent on Kellogg’s” a shopper revealed.

A further commenter quipped, “I hope the CEO of Kelloggs is ready to eat cereal for breakfast, lunch and dinner because for the way they are stocks are looking he might need to.”

“Even with the mark down prices, why even bother going back to them after they showed us what they really think of us?” another commenter asked.

The scenes at this store even inspired a commenter to suggest a further idea: “We have to do this as a roaming boycott to all the companies that have gotten too big and forgot who their customers are.”

But what’s the deal with this Kellogg’s boycott?

The boycott started when WK Kellogg CEO Gary Pilnick sparked outrage over comments about the impoverished eating cereal for dinner.

“If you think about the cost of cereal for a family versus what they might otherwise do, that’s going to be much more affordable,” Pilnick said to CNBC. “In fact, it’s landing really well right now. Cereal for dinner is something that is probably more on trend now, and we would expect to continue as that consumer is under pressure.”

Creators like Tall Girl and RawCritix originally suggested that the boycott could start in April, explaining that it would be easier to organize collective action like that in advance. But if scenes at this grocery store and Walmart are anything to go by, it’s clear that people are turning their back on the brand sooner rather than later.

Ash didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.