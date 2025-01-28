‘I don’t think they should be doing this’: Woman uses Just Egg to make brownies. Then she takes them out of the oven

Bird flu—also called HSN1—has caused increases in the price of eggs since 2022, according to USA Facts, a not-for-profit, nonpartisan civic initiative. But if you’re trying to avoid poultry products altogether, or simply want to lower your grocery bill, you’ll want to consider this before adding an alternative to your baked goods.

In a video with over 3.2 million views, TikToker Vesta (@heartandhomecrochet) shares a clip of a tray of brownies in the oven. The top of the brownies appear to boil and bubble in the heat.

“Chat, how cooked am I?” Vesta asks. “I don’t think my brownies are supposed to be boiling.”

Vesta shares she replaced the real eggs in the recipe for Just Egg, a plant-based egg alternative made from mung bean protein and canola oil.

The caption reads, “Uhhh, I don’t think they should be doing this.”

Can you bake with Just Egg?

In the comments, viewers suggest that using Just Egg instead of real eggs could cause a bubbly reaction.

“Egg replacers are not all equal. Just Egg is only meant for like scrambled eggs,” one says.

“Chef here, baking & pastry relies heavily on proper chemistry to work. You basically put liquid mung beans & oil in it instead of eggs…,” another writes.

But, according to Just, the manufacturer of Just Egg, customers can use the plant-based alternative when baking “with a few exceptions.” The exceptions are not specified.

A better way to bake egg-free brownies

While Just Egg might not be the best option for baking egg-less brownies, commenters suggest several other alternatives that could work better.

“You can use energy, flax egg, applesauce, banana, baking soda+vinegar, or just leave it out,” a viewer suggests.

“The little applesauce pouches are a perfect 1 egg replacement,” another says.

“Use mayonnaise instead of eggs lol,” a third adds.

In a follow-up video, Vesta thanks commenters for their suggestions but notes that she doesn’t have flax seeds or apple sauce.

Should you worry about bird flu when cooking eggs?

Other commenters point out that bird flu can’t survive high temperatures, so baking a real egg should eliminate the risk. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), temperatures over 165 degrees Fahrenheit kill the virus responsible for bird flu.

“Well, the eggs get cooked, so there’s zero chance of getting bird flu even if the eggs are contaminated,” a viewer writes.

“I don’t think brid flu survives BEING BAKED AT 150C+,” one says.

However, Vesta clarifies in a comment that she isn’t scared of getting bird flu from baking with real eggs. Instead, she points to the rising prices of eggs. Bird flu, as previously mentioned, is also the reason egg prices are surging, per the Associated Press.

“I’m not buying real egg at those prices,” Vesta writes in a comment.

The Daily Dot reached out to Vesta via TikTok direct message and comment. We contacted Just via press form for further information.

