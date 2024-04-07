‘I’m WARNING y’all now’: ‘Forever chemicals’ in Johnson & Johnson Band-Aids found to cause cancer through open wounds

The well-known Johnson and Johnson brand, Band-Aid, as well as other bandage brands were recently found to contain chemicals linked to cancer if exposed through direct contact with open wounds. Creators online are freaking out.

The Daily Mail reported this week that the chemical fluorine was found “in over two dozen different bandages that can be found in millions of medicine cabinets across the country.”

Fluorine is a type of chemical called a PFAS. PFAS are chemicals that can be used to make adhesives and “resist grease, oil, water, and heat.”

“Investigators believe they (PFAS) are products of the normal manufacturing process,” the Daily Mail states.

“Fluorine … can lead to skin burns and eye damage, but it is most dangerous when inhaled.”

Dr. Linda Birnbaum, former head of the National Toxicology Program, told the Daily Mail: “Once in the bloodstream, PFAS can lodge themselves within healthy tissue where it can begin to damage the immune system, the liver, the kidneys, and other organs.”

The National Cancer Institute states, “There has been concern over possible health effects from exposures to PFAS, including elevated risks of cancers.”

Dr. Birnbaum and other experts conducted a study to look for “PFAS chemicals in the absorbent pads and adhesive flaps of bandages sold at major retailers, including CVS, Walmart, Rite Aid, Target, and Amazon.”

Their studies found that, “The bandages that contain high levels of fluorine above 100 parts per million include brands Band-Aid, Care Science, Curad, CVS Health, Equate, First Honey, Rite Aid brand, Solimo (Amazon brand), and Up & Up, Target’s brand.”

Dr. Birnbaum expressed her concerns about PFAS being present in these bandages, too. “It’s obvious from the data that PFAS are not needed for wound care, so it’s important that the industry remove their presence to protect the public from PFAS and opt instead for PFAS-free materials,” Dr. Birnbaum said. “Because bandages are placed upon open wounds, it’s troubling to learn that they may be also exposing children and adults to PFAS.”

“PFAS substances contain bonds between carbon and fluorine atoms, creating one very resilient chemical that can remain in the environment for years or even decades,” the Daily Mail added.

The Guardian, People, and Time have likewise reported about these “forever chemicals” found in Band-Aids.

Per the Guardian: “The findings are a ‘wake-up call’ for companies that have the chemicals in their products, said Linda Birnbaum, a former senior Environmental Protection Agency official who analyzed the findings of bandage testing commissioned by the Mamavation blog.”

Over on social media, creators are posting PSAs left and right, up and down.

TikTok creator @sugarcherry88 posted a video against Johnson and Johnson’s “OurTone” Band-Aid line.

In the 15-second clip, @sugarcherry88 address the new OurTone Band-Aids and writes an on-screen caption that says, “Y’all better not be using them, specially not on no open wound.”

“Idk ’bout y’all, but I don’t [expletive] trust it,” she added.

“My people don’t like to LISTEN,” she adds, “I’m WARNING y’all now … Something is WRONG with those bandaids.”

