‘No one can lay down’: Man gets stuck in JFK airport overnight. They turned up the music and turned off the water fountains

A TikToker has gone viral after sharing his JFK airport experience. In the clip, which has amassed 157,800 views, Hunter Hoffman (@huntervhoffman) called out John F. Kennedy International Airport for seemingly being unwelcoming when he had to stay there overnight. While no one spoke to Hoffman directly, he claims that there were signs the airport was unwilling to welcome overnighters like him. First and foremost, he noted how they “cranked up the music” and “turned off the water fountains,” in addition to the airport purportedly becoming “much colder.”

Secondly, he identified upright armrests on the chairs, which, according to him, are designed deliberately so that people are not able to lie down on them. Thirdly, he pointed out how previously-working outlets had all been turned off.

These measures, Hoffman argued in the video description, are an example of “hostile architecture.” Usually applied to urban planning, the Cambridge English Dictionary defines hostile architecture as “the design of public spaces in a way that stops unwanted behavior.”

As explained in The New York Times, a common type of hostile architecture includes putting bars on benches in order to prevent people from sleeping on them. So, it’s fair to say that the measures purportedly implemented at JFK Airport might be an example of hostile architecture. The armrests, temperature, and loud music seem to discourage sleeping, while the lack of working outlets and water seems to deter people from spending an extended period of time at the airport.

However, despite this, areas of JFK Airport, like Terminal 4, are open 24/7. JFK Airport didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

Still, Hoffman’s TikTok left commenters divided, with many asking why he didn’t get a hotel. “It’s like 100 bucks man,” one wrote. “You can make that back in a couple of hours.”

“Airports usually have hotels within walking distance,” another added. “You don’t have to sleep in them.”

Meanwhile, on the flip side of the coin, numerous commenters also shared similar experiences across other airports. “In Miami they kicked us out because our layover was too long,” one commenter said. “We had to scramble to find a hotel room available at like 11 pm. Why are airports so hostile?”

Another recounted, “This happened to me at the Orlando airport, it got SO cold and the music was loud pop and country. I was wrapping myself up with random clothes from my bag &they even closed the bathrooms for a bit.”

A third claimed that “in Charlotte, they make you leave the airport at 2 a.m., forcing everyone to the pre-security area.”

Hoffman didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

