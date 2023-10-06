‘Everyone isn’t poor like me’: Jamba Juice worker says she can’t believe customers are willing to pay $10 for a smoothie

Wherever you go, the prices of food are becoming increasingly outrageous in order to match inflation and the ever-growing cost of living.

And Jamba Juice seems to be the latest place to be hit by high pricing, according to employee Tawatha Conley (@mommytransformer). Conley decided to be frank about how she feels about these prices in a new TikTok video.

In the video with her Jamba Juice uniform, Conley recounts the surprise she feels when ringing a customer up who doesn’t “look appalled at paying $10 for a smoothie” — that is, until she remembers that “everyone isn’t poor like [her],” she captioned her video.

With more than a million views, Conley’s TikTok resonated with both Jamba Juice customers and fellow service industry employees.

One viewer, Nicole (@subpartibbysuck) said they don’t act horrified by prices because they “already recognized and accepted that [they were] making a bad decision before [they] even walked in the door,” while user @morganaiken added, “Believe me, my internal dialogue is popping off, but I’m not about to give you that energy.”

As for fellow workers, they couldn’t relate more with Conley’s sentiments.

“Seeing regulars is crazy too,” user @jemsdiaries remarked in the comments. “Like, [what do] mean you can afford this everyday?”

https://www.tiktok.com/@mommytransformer/video/7285781104336981291

“Working at Shake Shack gave me this EXACT feeling,” @yahollaback shared. “Like, y’all are just ok with these prices?”

Conley didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

The rising prices in Jamba Juice have been a sore point on TikTok not just for workers, but for customers as well. In a viral TikTok, user @zavienpanda shared how a ‘small’ drink at the outlet now cost $8, which he described as $1 a sip.

With inflation rising to record highs in the US, Jamba Juice seems to be impacted not only in terms of their products, but also in how much work they can offer their employees. Fellow Jamba Juice worker Laura (@laurayuc69), who deals with the hiring process for Jamba Juice at her branch, shared how despite receiving countless applications, they are unable to offer enough hours to meet employee needs.