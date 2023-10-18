‘I thought I was going crazy’: iPhone bug means your alarm clock might not work overnight. Here’s how to check if it’s affecting you

A self-described tech enthusiast is sharing a scary situation allegedly affecting some iPhone users: iPhones shutting down during the night, affecting the morning alarms users rely on.

The creator of the @tiktalktech account on TikTok shared screenshots documenting the phenomenon. His video drew more than 1.8 million views since going up on Saturday.

In it, the creator talks over screenshots of articles covering the issue. He starts by saying, “iPhone users are realizing that they can’t trust their morning alarms. A new curious phenomenon is causing certain iPhone models to turn off temporarily in the night, which can interrupt alarms, among other valuable features.”

He says there are two ways to see if your phone is being impacted by whatever is reportedly occurring. “One is if you wake up in the morning and notice a passcode screen on your phone,” he says. “Basically, that’s an indication that your phone had temporarily turned off or restarted in the night. The other way is to go to the Settings app, navigate to Battery, check the charging status over the past 24 hours, and if there’s a gap, that means your phone had turned off for a period of time.”

The creator continues to note that it’s happening with multiple iPhone models but could be a bug specific to the iOS 17.0.3 operating system. “But not every user and not every model is having this issue, nor is it happening every night,” he says.

He goes on to contend, “Apple is yet to comment on what they’re going to do about this issue,” and suggests having a backup alarm just in case.

According to Laptop, reporting on this same issue in an article published the day before @tiktalktech’s video, “Interestingly, there were a few discussion posts on an Apple forum last year calling out the same issue.”

That article goes on to say, “Because people [haven’t] constantly been complaining about this issue, a silent fix was likely rolled out. Hopefully, that’s what happens here as well.”

Commenters registered varying degrees of alarm about the alarms.

“THANK YOUUUU I THOUGHT I WAS GOING CRAZY,” said one in all caps.

Another claimed, “I bought an actual alarm clock because of this.”

“Wish i’d seen this BEFORE I got a final write up for being late to work,” one unlucky person shared. “I KNEW something was off because i’ve had no trouble waking up before.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to Apple via email.