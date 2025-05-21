Cucumber recall: Here’s what you need to know

Check your cucumbers, people. The Food and Drug Administration is recalling a specific brand of cucumbers due to a Salmonella outbreak impacting more than a dozen states. Here’s how to avoid exposure.

Featured Video

According to the FDA, contaminated cucumbers grown by Bedner Growers, Inc., and distributed by Fresh Start Produce Sales, Inc., are linked to Salmonella poisoning in 20 people. Fresh Start distributed cucumbers to retailers, distribution centers, wholesalers, and food distributors from April 29 to May 19.

Additionally, Bedner’s Farm Fresh Market sold recalled cucumbers at its Farm Fresh Market and to its wholesale distributor. Retailers could’ve picked up the contaminated cucumbers at any of three Florida locations, including Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, and West Palm Beach between April 29 and May 14.

The FDA is working to track down every contaminated cucumber sold to consumers. It advises any retailers that may have distributed the cucumbers to notify customers about the recall. The retailers are also encouraged to sanitize any areas or bins where the cucumbers were stored and, of course, dispose of any contaminated produce.

Advertisement

Consumers can contact their retailers to learn if the cucumbers they bought during that period of time came from Bedner. It’s important to note that not all of them are sold with a Bedner sticker. So better to be safe than sorry.

Generally, people get sick within 12 to 72 hours after Salmonella exposure. And the symptoms of diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps can last between four and seven days. Check in with a doctor if you think you have it.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.