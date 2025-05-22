Pulmonologist illustrates exactly why he’s concerned that AI will take his job, sparking debate

A pulmonologist went viral after revealing that AI might outperform him at reading X-rays. It’s spreading concern over doctors being replaced with artificial intelligence.

In a TikTok video, @dr.fawzikatranji, a seasoned pulmonologist, showed a comparison of a patient’s chest X-ray followed by an AI-analyzed version.

He said, “So I’m about to lose my job. And this is scary because I developed a skill over 20 years.” He narrated how he could instantly identify patterns in an X-ray.

He said of the example X-ray, “We have right middle lobe pneumonia, maybe left upper lobe consolidation. Patient is very sick. She has bilateral pneumonia. We need to take care of her.”

However, AI’s rapid and accurate read shook him. “Here comes AI,” the doctor said, “and of course, they pick it up in a second.”

The AI flagged pneumonia almost instantly, leaving the doctor wondering aloud about his future. “So now you don’t need professional eyes to look at these X-rays… I’m gonna be applying to McDonald’s soon. I hope they have some openings.”

The humorous TikTok sign-off didn’t entirely mask the concern. His fear is rooted in the idea that machines might soon render a crucial part of his diagnostic role obsolete. Although medical professionals often adapt to new technologies, @dr.fawzikatranji’s tone struck a chord with many who feel uncertain about AI’s accelerating role in health care.

Not all doctors are worried about AI taking their jobs

Shortly after the video surfaced on Reddit, another pulmonologist offered a more optimistic perspective. “I’m a Pulmonologist and I’m not scared at all for my job,” the commenter wrote. They pointed out that interpreting chest X-rays is only a small part of the job. “It’s to treat the patient,” they added.

Moreover, the commenter suggested that AI could act as a valuable second opinion rather than a threat. “Accurate AI reads of these imaging will make his job easier… it’ll give him more confidence that he’s doing the right thing.”

This more measured view suggests that while AI might speed up diagnostics, it still lacks the human touch required to treat and manage complex conditions. Importantly, doctors still need to assess symptoms, explain diagnoses, and offer treatment plans tailored to each individual, which is a skill AI hasn’t mastered.

“While it might suck for some medical workers, hospitals having the ability to run quick check-ups like this on patients could save sooo many lives in the future,” another Redditor noted.

Even so, the pulmonologist’s reaction serves as a reminder of the emotional toll these innovations can bring.

