“A very good revelation”: Woman says she canceled Amazon Prime…and got her packages the next day anyway

One woman’s TikTok is reigniting the debate about whether an Amazon Prime membership is worth the money. In a video posted on May 20, 2025, Courtney Miller (@co_mill) said she’s “doing fine” since she canceled her Amazon Prime membership months ago because her packages still are just as fast, sometimes even overnight.

Featured Video

The video has nearly 9,000 views and over 1000 comments.

Are Amazon Prime’s perks worth the price? Users debate

Some commenters emphasized Miller’s message. They said that people ordering from Amazon will get member-speed shipping if they live in a city or close to an Amazon distribution center. Many discussed ethical reasons to forgo Prime membership. Others said they simply haven’t missed out on anything since canceling.

Advertisement

But reactions were mixed. People said they don’t care about fast shipping—it’s streaming media and credit card benefits that convince them to stay. Those living in rural areas where mail is slower shared they rely on Prime memberships for more timely deliveries. Other people said they justify using Prime membership benefits because they’re on their ‘mom’s account.’

And plenty of people in the comments expressed that Miller’s take is common knowledge. Others were just annoyed.

“Wow, I didn’t ask,” said @timon2a.

Advertisement

“You might be paying for nothing sometimes”

Miller announced, “Hey, I’m just coming on here to say that I canceled my membership with Amazon Prime months ago and I’m doing fine.”

She said deliveries have arrived promptly without the membership fees or extra shipping costs.

Advertisement

“In fact, sometimes you’ll order a bunch of shit, not pay extra for shipping or anything like that. And still, sometimes it will show up the next day.”

Miller stood in front of her latest Amazon haul—spicy ramen and a 12-pack of sports drink—and said, “I ordered that last night.”

She urged Prime members to rethink their relationship with Amazon, because “you might be paying for nothing sometimes.”

Advertisement

Other non-members supported the effort to spread the good word

“SPEAK LOUDER EVERYONE NEEDS TO HEAR THIS,” commented @danaeleah. “Stopped my membership a year ago. I haven’t noticed a difference,” agreed @llstarfishll.

@darrellswiney said “Don’t care if Prime does save me money, I’m done funding space tourism and smarmy yachts.”

Advertisement

People replied to Miller to let her know she missed something—streaming media and games benefits available via Prime membership.

Advertisement

“I think shipping is what I use my Prime membership for the least. I use it for everything else that comes with it,” commented @garrisonpatton, and added, “It’s wild that y’all think most people use it for this.”

@c_olli_n said they use member benefits like, “Prime video, Prime deals, free games through Twitch, free subscriptions through Twitch,” BUT—”I use my mom’s account. I would never pay for it myself tbh, but the benefits are fantastic imo.”

Advertisement

Commenters on the thread said they’d cancel their memberships. “Canceling mine rn,” replied @kerstinschwick. @deerentwastaken commented, “I’ll cancel mine now.”

“This is my sign,” said @se._.thh.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to Amazon for comment.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.