“Thought they was lyin”: Wendy’s worker teases new Takis sandwich after finding box in the back

Rumors of a new collaboration with everyone’s favorite spicy chip—Takis—were confirmed by a Wendy’s employee. They called out the non-believers in a viral TikTok showing off a box in the backroom of their Wendy’s location.

Preston Trey (@prestontrey06) shared a behind-the-scenes video of the special Takis box on Sunday.

“Thought they was lyin’ about them new Taki burgers,” he wrote in the text overlay.

The collaboration was similarly teased online via an Instagram post from food influencer Markie Devo (@markie_devo).

“Kirk Tanner, president, chief executive officer and president of Wendy’s recently teased us on a new Takis menu. I got the speculated deets, so let’s talk about it,” Devo wrote in the post’s caption.

But what’s in this alleged Wendy’s Takis burger? Well, it’s not a burger at all—depending on your definition of a burger.

What is the Wendy’s Takis Fuego Meal?

According to Devo, the Takis Fuego Meal will highlight Takis via a chicken sandwich and specially seasoned fries.

The Fuego Chicken Sandwich features a spicy fried chicken filet with chili lime and cheddar cheese sauce. For that signature crunch, Wendy’s is topping the filet with crushed Takis Fuego chips and a creamy corn spread.

Move over, Popeyes.

Wendy’s didn’t forget about the side either. The sandwich’s partner in crime, Fuego Fries, will be tossed in chili lime seasoning.

When will Wendy’s Takis Fuego Meal become available?

Devo’s post claims the meal is expected to hit Wendy’s menus around late June.

However, Food Business News said Wendy’s will launch the meal as part of its 100 Days of Summer campaign on Memorial Day weekend.

Trey’s post featuring a box of Takis in the Wendy’s backroom is a good sign that the Takis meal is on the way soon.

Why is Wendy’s collaborating with Takis?

Food Business News reported several Wendy’s collaborations on May 8, including the Mondelez and Kellanova collabs via the addition of Frosty Fusions.

Tanner told Food Business News that the Takis collaboration is a move to connect Wendy’s with younger generations.

“(Takis) connects with Gen Z customers,” he said. “It’s multicultural. It’s a customer group we’re going after. It drives traffic into our restaurants. The secret is how do you build on that? How does that become innovation off your core menu, and you create brand love through those experiences.”

What do customers think?

In the comments of Trey’s post, which has garnered over 3.4 million views, users weren’t impressed with the new collaboration.

“Wendy’s just be doing anything,” one commenter wrote.

“Going be on the toilet for days [crying emoji],” another joked.

One user said they weren’t expecting much for the Takis meal after being disappointed in Wendy’s Krabby Patty meal. “After the SpongeBob Collab, I lost faith on Wendy’s,” they wrote.

Other Wendy’s workers also expressed stress at the menu addition, noting that the new Frosty Fusions have already upped their workload.

“Man I’m already tired of making these dam fusions [crying emoji] now they doing Takis,” one user wrote.

“Having to make the new frostys wasn’t enough now i gotta sell them that,” another said.

“Brooo I was so confused when I seen boxes of takis at my Wendy’s lmaoo,” a third added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Trey via TikTok direct message and to Wendy’s via email for more information.

