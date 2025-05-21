“Stop harassing my fans, Hershey”: MrBeast searches his candy bars on Target. Then he sees something that makes him troll Hershey

As the biggest YouTuber in the business, Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson has his fingers in a lot of pies. One such pie is (ironically) in the food business, with the creator making a name for himself with products like the Beast Burger, Lunchly, and Feastables. One of Donaldson’s newest products is his Peanut Butter Cups, which were announced back in March.

Given Hershey is best known for its Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, there was always going to be a little bit of tension between MrBeast and Hershey. However, Donaldson took things one step further after publicly calling out the brand on X.

In the post, he shared two pictures. One was of his Feastables Peanut Butter Cups in its regular cyan and orange packaging. The other? Reese’s Butter Cups, which appeared to switch up its usual orange and yellow combo with a color scheme identical to Feastables.

“When I search Feastables on Target, I get this Hershey ad that conveniently uses our Feastables blue color,” Donaldson wrote in the accompanying post. “Stop harassing my fans, Hershey, they don’t want you.”

At the time of writing, the post has amassed 1.2 million views.

They also buy pre roll ads on my YouTube channel and Beast Games. Stop harassing my fans Hershey, they don’t want you 😭 pic.twitter.com/GXUfL3fOYu — MrBeast (@MrBeast) May 20, 2025

Fans are split

In response to the post, opinions were mixed. Some showered Donaldson with praise, with one X user writing, “Thank you for focusing on ethical sourcing of chocolate still with a delicious taste and affordable price. U a real one fr.”

Another added, “I bought a huge pack at Sam’s Club yesterday, way better than Hershey’s.”

But others were more critical of the millionaire.

“Bro thinks he owns light blue,” one X user said in a post. “They use light blue all the time. During easter, their kiss tags, and their cookies and cream bars. Also this is very common practice in advertising. We get tired of seeing your face like you get tired of seeing their brand too lil bro.”

Advertising truck saga

An army of trucks advertising Feastables are currently driving around Hershey’s city pic.twitter.com/MBd0DvoRwX — MrBeast (@MrBeast) April 17, 2025

Elsewhere, a further user asked, “Didn’t you send Feastable trucks with ads through Hershey Pennsylvania? Or did I dream this? They’re just playing the game you set for them Jimmy.”

Indeed, back in April, Donaldson sent three giant vans advertising Feastables directly to Pennsylvania headquarters. So, is this color switch-up Hershey’s getting even? Or is it really just a coincidence? Either way, the war between Beast and Hershey’s is far from over.

