The new Toyota Rav4 will be hybrid-only

Toyota is turning heads by redesigning the RAV4 SUV as a hybrid exclusive starting in 2026.

The RAV4 is one of the most popular SUVs in the United States. And going forward, it will only come in a hybrid or a plug-in hybrid. Of course, Toyota is well-known for its dedication to the hybrid. But it’s still shocking that such a popular model is leaving gas in the dust.

The news comes from David Christ, who leads the brand’s North American operations. He told CNBC that “the consumer is voting for the hybrid” based on sales, dealer, and consumer interest.

Christ also indicated Toyota will continue expanding its hybrid models, in particular the plug-in hybrid variations. The RAV4 joins the Prius, Camry, Sienna, and Sequoia in Toyota’s lineup of hybrid-only models.

It’s a benchmark in the career arc of the RAV4, which came to the U.S. all the way back in 1996. And Car and Driver speculates this could also be a “tipping point” in the adoption of hybrid technology in the U.S.

The hybrid transformation in the 2026 RAV4 will come along with an interior redesign, added horsepower, and an additional trim level. Not only that, but it’ll be able to tow more than ever.

Of course, this was all in the works before the Trump administration’s tariffs, which are expected to have a massive impact on car prices in the U.S. Toyota executives say the issue will work itself out.

