“Like pressing undo on the universe”: Physicists confirm the existence of “time mirrors”

Time mirrors sounds like a concept straight out of a sci-fi film. But physicists confirm that time mirrors exist—and it’s not as mind-boggling as it sounds.

What is a “time mirror”?

Instead of a regular mirror that bounces light back at the person looking in, letting them see their reflection, a time mirror is caused by waves reversing their flow in time. In other words, this reaction causes a signal to reverse, Earth.com reports.

To demonstrate, physicists attach a metal strip to an “electronic component” to create a “metamaterial.”

Then, by carefully adjusting the electronic component, a burst of energy flips the direction of the wave in time.

How can scientists use them?

While it sounds complex to the layman, scientists anticipate that time mirrors could have tangible applications. No, not just for time machines.

According to Earth.com, this discovery may create new ways to transmit data or create advanced computers. However, the scientists note that further research and experiments are needed to figure out the limits of time mirrors.

One TikToker, @psychonautics, shares her thoughts on the discovery.

“Like pressing undo on the universe,” she exclaims. “This is experimental physics catching up to what mystics, mushrooms, and mad geniuses have been saying for decades.”

“Time is not a line. It’s a wave. And baby, we’re just learning to surf it,” she continues.

Commenters speculate what the existence of time-reversing waves could imply.

“So there’s people living their lives backwards and that’s all they know,” one writes.

“In a small version, you can see it by using a fidget spinner, you know it spins fast, and at one point it looks like it goes backwards. What if it is going backwards, you know?” another asks.



