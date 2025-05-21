“Half the listings are now missing”: Zillow just changed its listing requirements

Real estate marketplace Zillow changes up its listing requirements, and some realtors say theirs may disappear from the site as a result.

What are Zillow’s new listing requirements?

Zillow requires realtors to list publicly marketed homes on the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) within one business day.

The MLS is a private database that agents and brokers access to list homes and identify properties for prospective buyers.

The new requirement may remove home listings that aren’t officially entered in the MLS from the site. This prevents agents from giving first dibs to certain colleagues before listing publicly on the MLS.

According to Real Estate News, a real estate agent who lists a home out of compliance may have the listing blocked. Zillow will begin to block listings on June 30.

How will this change impact buyers and sellers?

Georgia realtor Tiffany Pinkney posted a video on TikTok explaining the change. She stands behind a yard sign and waves at the camera.

On-screen text reads, “When agents find out why half the listings are now missing from Zillow.” In the caption, she explains that the goal of the new policy is “more transparency and equal access for buyers.”

“This is your sign (literally and figuratively) to make sure your home search or sale is in the hands of a licensed agent who knows how to navigate these changes,” she writes.

On Reddit, prospective home buyers weigh in.

“Sounds good to me.. level the playing field. No private ‘first dibs’ advantage,” one writes.

“I didn’t expect Zillow to be the good guys when I saw the headline,” another jokes.

“Most sellers using these agents have no idea that their representatives are hiding their listing from the open market in order to give an advantage to their agent’s colleagues,” a third remarks.



