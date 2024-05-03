‘We switched it up’: Costco shopper reveals there will be no more number calling at the food court

Over the past year, Costco has introduced a plethora of changes and updates to its stores, including a crackdown on membership sharing, new additions to the food court menu, a fresh sushi counter, and a rise in membership prices, to name a few.

One change that has sparked much online discourse is the introduction of a new system for ordering at the food court. Previously, customers placed their orders at the food court kiosks and then would receive an order number. When their food was ready, the kitchen would call out their number.

In a recently uploaded viral video, TikToker The Costco Mom (@costcotv), who has built a following of crafting content around shopping at Costco, captured the new system for ordering at the food court.

In the video, she places her order on the kiosks, before facing the camera. “They’re not gonna make your food. You have to go up to them and they have to make it for you for receipt,” she shares.

She hands the worker the receipt, before asking, “You prepare it per number?”

The kitchen worker replies, “Yeah, we switched it.”

With this new system, customers are now required to order from the kiosks and then wait in line at the counter to show their receipts to the kitchen before workers can begin preparing their food. Ultimately, this adds a few more steps to the process.

This change has left Costco customers divided

Many expressed their feelings about the change in the popular TikToker’s comments.

Some viewers felt frustrated by the new system. “Why not just start going back to purchasing at the register again…? What’s the point of a self-service kiosk?” one asked.

Another added, “If they are gonna do this then get rid of the kiosk and start using the register again, this makes absolutely no sense.”

While others felt unbothered by the change. “This prevents the hold of people standing in line looking at menu. But can’t make up their mind until at the register. Holding up the entire process,” a viewer commented.

Outside of TikTok, folks have taken to Reddit to share their thoughts, mainly voicing frustrations around the roll-out process of this change and it not being communicated clearly.

“There was 1 sign notifying people of this change. The food court worker was very stressed. And there were crowds of people not knowing their order was not being prepared as it has been for all of time,” a Reddit user shared.

The Daily Dot has reached out to The Costco Mom via Instagram and to Costco via contact form for comment.

