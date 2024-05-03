‘But it’s a Jeep’: Viewers divided when man spends $45,000 on Wrangler with key entry and roll up windows

A man recently sparked a debate on TikTok about whether he overspent after buying a brand-new Jeep Wrangler for $45,000.

TikToker Minibonaduce (@minibonaduce) garnered over 947,000 views when he stitched a video by @daily.jeep.wranglers about purchasing a new Jeep Wrangler.

While @daily.jeep.wranglers filmed a short clip of someone manually opening the door, a text overlay read, “POV: You just spent 45k on a brand NEW Jeep Wrangler.”

Minibonaduce then came in to comment. Sitting inside his car, he looked straight ahead and said, “45K for key entry and roll up windows. Just let that sink in.”

Though Minibonaduce may have been disappointed with the lack of keyless entry and power windows, Jeep has drastically updated its flagship vehicle since 2019. Named the 2019 Motortrend SUV of the Year after a serious redesign, the Wrangler maintained the option for classic touches like the canvas top, plastic side windows, and fold-down front windshield while improving the suspension, engine, and amenities like the Uconnect infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support.

According to Car And Driver, a car culture magazine, the 2024 model includes an updated grille, roughly 10 new wheel designs, and an onboard navigation system with the capability to map 2,000 trails. The newest model also increased the 5.0 to 7.0-inch display screens to 12.3 inches. The Wrangler offers customers five options for powertrains, beginning with a 285-hp 3.6 liter V-6 at the lowest end and a turbocharged four-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor furnishing extra power on the high end.

Unfortunately for drivers like Minibonaduce who prefer keyless entry and power windows, users in Wrangler Forum explain that “the base sport model does not have power windows or remote locks.” According to one user, potential buyers needed to purchase “the power convenience group” to access these features. Costing $1,995, the Convenience Group package offers multiple amenities, including the remote-start system and front door passive entry and lock.

Minibonaduce’s viewers argued over whether or not $45,000 was too much for a vehicle lacking simple features like power windows and keyless entry.

“Its a wrangler. It’s 45k BECAUSE it’s key entry and manual windows. Makes the doors easy to take off. Because it’s a wrangler,” a viewer said.

“Wow I had same key entry and manual window features for my $1,000 1992 S-10,” another remarked.

“I’m not spending the amount of a house on a vehicle…. That’s just one part of the problem in the States….” a third added.

One viewer cut to the heart of the video: “Yall missing the point. Keyed entry and crank windows are great! But not for 45k.”

Others offered a positive perspective on window cranks and keyed entry.

“Its a jeep so this is actually an upgrade. Their electric always fails after a few years,” a viewer offered.

“Key entry and roll up windows. Nothing to break down. Win Win…!!!!” a second agreed.

“Not a fan of the 45k but key entry and roll up windows need to make a comeback,” a third agreed.

Wranglers are still the gold standard for drivers who want to couple off-road capabilities with creature comforts, but Minibonaduce isn’t the first person to grow disillusioned by their rugged charm.

