‘This right here why I stopped’: Former Instacart driver complains about dog in yard. It backfires

Delivery drivers encounter many things, such as rude customers, traffic, and dogs. According to Slater & Zurz, a delivery driver doing a 500-house route may encounter up to 300 dogs during their shift. A former Instacart driver shared how he stopped being a driver because of dogs in customers’ yards in a video with over 588,000 views.

In the video, TikTok user Dinero (@dinerotheshoota) sits in his car, filming a customer’s yard. “See, this right here is why I stopped doing Instacart,” he says, zooming in on a golden retriever standing on a customer’s patio. “I gotta drop your groceries off, and you got your d*mn dog out in the front yard.” Then, he sighs, and the dog starts barking. “Look at this sh*t,” he concludes.

Dinero expresses annoyance in the caption, “I hate when they do this.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Dinero via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment. Viewers in the comments section didn’t understand Dinero’s fear.

“Being Scared of a golden retriever is crazy,” one viewer wrote.

“In his defense…you pulled up to his crib,” a second remarked.

“Golden retriever are the friendliest breed in the world,” a third stated.

Moreover, others cracked jokes.

“He like ‘hurry up with my food cuh,’” one viewer joked.

“He want to play so bad lol,” a second quipped.

Are golden retrievers friendly?

According to Hill’s Pet Nutrition, golden retrievers are the friendliest dog breed, getting along with humans and other animals. Because of their friendly disposition, they tend to work as “bird dogs, family pets, service dogs for the disabled, and search and rescue dogs.” Like any dog breed, golden retrievers are prone to aggression. To minimize this, they need constant socializing.

How often do dogs attack delivery drivers?

Dogs attacking delivery drivers are prevalent. In 2020, 5,800 postal workers were reportedly attacked by dogs on the job. Overall, 4.5 million people are attacked by dogs every year. However, delivery drivers can still drop off packages safely. According to SAIF, if a dog seems aggressive, drivers should avoid eye contact but keep the dog in their sight, drop off the package, and walk away calmly and confidently. Never run away, startle them, or make loud sounds.

The Daily Dot reached out to Instacart via press email.

