‘Everybody gone continue to walk RIGHT past it’: In-N-Out customer shows ‘warning sign’ allegedly hidden on door before entering

In the bustling world of fast food, a TikToker threw a spotlight on what many might miss in their rush for a quick burger and fries.

TikToker Primal Dad (@primal_dad_truther) reacted to a video from RayRay (@rayrayscomedy), who has been sharing instances where he runs into stores with the Proposition 65 signs on doors. His videos are such a hit that he seems to be seeking out these signs plastered on well-known fast-food establishments to showcase to viewers (his video about a sign at McDonald’s has over 750,000 views). Proposition 65 requires businesses in California to provide warnings of chemicals that are known to cause cancer, birth defects, or other reproductive harm and may be in their products.

In one of his videos, Ray Ray runs into a warning sign at an In-N-Out location. The sign warns of chemicals like acrylamide in fried or baked goods and mercury in fish, known in California to cause cancer or reproductive harm. He accuses the location of trying to hide the sign, saying, “Do they got the warning sign here? Yeah, but they try to put a clear coat on it.”

“You see that motherf*cker got a clear coat,” Ray Ray continues. “See how they tried to put the clear coat acrylic on it. … Caught their a** slipping too hard.”

Primal Dad captioned the reaction video, which was viewed over 1.5 million times: “ALMOST COMPLETELY INVISIBLE WARNING SIGN.”

The video has the TikTok community hyped up, expressing outrage and concern. “What’s the purpose for the FDA if they get away with this,” one user asked, referring to how the sign was allegedly hidden.

“The sign should be bigger. With red bold letters,” another protested.

Others seemingly felt that the video was not that big of a deal, pointing out that “it’s literally like in every business in California” and that “this is on everything and everywhere in California.”

TikTok has emerged as a powerful platform for consumer advocacy, with users like Primal Dad and RayRay taking it upon themselves to lead the charge.

The Daily Dot has reached out In-N-Out via email as well as to both Primal Dad and RayRay via Instagram direct message.