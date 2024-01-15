‘Pretty girls don’t hate’: Viewers divided after Catholic woman starts ‘immodest wedding dress’ trend

A woman responded to someone who faulted women for perpetuating an “immodest wedding dress” trend, questioning the whole trend and asserting that beauty starts on the inside.

The video in question came from Kandy Kapelle (@kandykapelle), responding to a now-deleted video from Christian fashion blogger That_catholic_girl (@_catholic_faith) who set off a TikTok firestorm with a video that said brides should be modest in their wedding day presentation.

The quote that Kapelle and many others latched on in that now-deleted video? “For there is nothing uglier than an immodest bride who leaves nothing to the imagination.”

Kapelle starts her response video—getting more than 1.6 million views since going up Jan. 2—by saying, with claps punctuating each word, “Pretty girls don’t hate.”

She then says, in front of a screenshot of the deleted video, “Pretty girls don’t judge pretty girls are not haters. We as a society just collectively agree that hating is the behavior of uggos.”

Kapelle then notes, “Here’s the thing—like, I am so here for everyone embracing more modesty. I love it. I love it. I really do … but the thing is, like most things in life, having an all-or-nothing mindset, is it really the most productive?”

She then goes on to praise That_Catholic_girl for the look she achieved on her wedding day, before asking, “Why do you have to put other women down just because they want to show a neck? Or because they want to show their back? What is immodest to you?”

Then, she asks, “Also, what trend? Am I slow? What is the immodest wedding dress trend? I haven’t heard of it. I genuinely need someone to point out to me what a s****y wedding dress is because I haven’t seen one!”

That_Catholic_girl might have been thinking about the kind of dresses that Lillie Dawson had fun modeling as the conversation opened up and the opportunity for a creator specializing in wedding dress fashion emerged.

But as one commenter said, “I’m a wedding photographer and I’ve not yet seen an immodest wedding gown. They’re all gorgeous.”

Kapelle then laughed at the archaic construction of “for there is nothing uglier than,” and finished her video by saying, “Just enjoy your wedding day, OK? You’re too pretty to be doing this.”

Commenters added to the conversation.

“Beautiful woman but that is an ugly attitude and not very Christian,” one declared.

Another, critiquing the woman’s modest wedding dress, said, “Someone said she’s wearing stapled bedsheets.”

“There is something uglier than an immodest bride,” another observed. “A woman who claims to know god but judges on his behalf.”

Finally, one said simply, “Ain’t no hate like Christian love.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kapelle via email.