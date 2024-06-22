‘Felt bad for the wife’: Hyundai dealership worker reveals what not to say if you want him to give you a deal

A Hyundai salesperson shared a brutal Father’s Day car-buying experience involving a couple who went on an hourlong test drive before the husband determined they were in too much of a hurry to close the deal.

The tale about the customer’s unreasonable expectations came from TikToker Bobby Sanchez (@soldbysanchez). He posted two versions of the same video on Monday, with one gathering more than 267,500 views and the other getting more than 109,000 views.

In it, Sanchez discusses dealing with a customer who initially inquired about a blue Hyundai Ioniq 5 that was for sale. Sanchez says that upon informing him the vehicle was available, the man brusquely told Sanchez he needed it in white.

“Yeah, we have like four or five white ones,” Sanchez says. “It’s not a big deal.”

He says the customer then questioned the value of Hyundai’s $7,500 electric vehicle rebate and made it clear that he wanted to buy the car as a cash purchase. The customer reportedly came in with his wife around 12:30pm and wanted to do a test drive.

“The wife and the husband both want to test drive it,” Sanchez shares. “Not a problem. Test drives are usually 15 to 20 minutes at most. We were on the test drive for a little over an hour.” It was long enough that Sanchez says he jokingly texted his sales manager, “We’re probably going to have to make this a used unit after we get back.”

Sanchez says there was another customer already in the finance office when they got back, and he could not speed up the process. According to him, the man grew increasingly agitated around 2:15pm, noting that he had to be back home in Temecula, California, by 3pm to see his son for Father’s Day.

Sanchez notes the dealership is in Loma Linda, California, about 50 miles north of Temecula.

“I need to be out of here in the next 10 minutes, or I’m leaving,” the man reportedly told Sanchez.

Sanchez points out, “There’s somebody in the finance office right now. I can’t pull them out. I can’t physically remove them and put you in there.”

He notes that the man insisted on being accommodated while his wife was quite nice.

The kicker in all this?

“We were going to have to do an option contract and let him come back on Tuesday to pick up the vehicle and purchase it because he forgot his check,” Sanchez reveals. “He didn’t even bring his checkbook to purchase the vehicle he wasn’t gonna finance because he’s paying cash.”

According to Autohitch, “If you have financing pre-approved and know the exact car you want, the dealer process can take as little as 2-4 hours,” though the article warns, “More commonly, plan to spend 4-6 hours at the dealership to test drive vehicles, negotiate, complete paperwork, and finalize financing.”

One commenter, making an observation about the six-minute video, noted, “Dealership always takes a few hours ….. just like this story.”

Another chimed in, “Dealerships are the most inefficient places on earth.”

However, someone else pointed out, “It’s the second largest purchase in your life and you want it done in 15 min?”

Another viewer remarked, “Glad I moved to the South, dealerships are never open on a Sunday. Literally the worst day to work at a dealership.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok direct message and via website form at his dealership.

