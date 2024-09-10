‘My car got stolen last month’: Woman slams Hyundai’s ‘anti-theft software’ after thieves use this weird trick to get around it

Vehicles made by Hyundai and Kia are notorious for just how easily they can be stolen.

Spurred by the Kia Boyz trend two years ago, where people realized that one could hijack Kia and Hyundai cars using only a USB cable, owners of these cars have experienced increases in thefts and a general unease about leaving their vehicles unattended.

Since then, Hyundai has released a software update that they claim will reduce the ability of thieves to use this particular method of taking over the car.

“The software upgrades certain Hyundai vehicles equipped with standard ‘turn-key-to-start’ ignitions so they cannot be started without their keys when subjected to the popularized theft method,” reads Hyundai’s website.

However, this update may not have been as effective as Hyundai would like to believe, as a recent video from TikTok user Alexis (@digital.byte) shows.

How can people still steal Hyundai cars?

In a video with over 163,000 views, Alexis explains that her car was just stolen a month ago, with her only recently getting it returned to her.

“Ever since I got it back, whenever I park it, I kind of, like, look around,” she explains. “I’m like, ‘Did I park it there? Did I park it somewhere else? Because what if I just forgot where I parked? What if it’s stolen again?’”

Alexis then says that she went grocery shopping. Upon returning to where she believed she had parked her car, she found another car in its place.

In the video, she then holds up a door handle that has been removed from her car.

“They didn’t break the window this time,” she says, defeated. “They removed the f***ing door handle.”

In the caption, she adds, “i literally cannot what is my life you guys … yes it was a hyundai.”

No one is entirely certain how thieves are still gaining access to updated cars, but there are theories.

For example, the software update appears to work by using the locking mechanism as an ignition kill switch. However, people have reported that their cars are still being stolen, with thieves removing the handle of the door in the process.

While no one is sure how this works, it is believed that thieves are able to get around this by either unlocking the door after breaking off the handle, or accessing something behind the handle that disables the anti-theft mechanism.

This would explain why many Hyundai owners have reported broken door handles as part of the story of their break-in.

In the comments section, users shared their thoughts on Hyundai’s solution to the theft issue,

“Air tag and wheel lock! I dont drive my hyundai anymore for non theft reasons but after I put the wheel lock on, I didnt really have to worry anymore,” said a user.

“I work for car insurance company. I tell every single one of my Hyundai or Kia customers that they need to invest in an aftermarket security system if they’re going to keep those d*mn cars,” added another.

“My Kia Sportage was stolen twice. Had the ‘updated security system’ installed after the first time; still stolen again. Had an AirTag in it, was ‘deactivated’ the minute my car was stolen,” stated a third. “It’s brutal.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Hyundai via email and Alexis via email and Instagram DM.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.