‘I Googled Hysteric Glamour’: Woman calls out Urban Outfitters after discovering $100 t-shirt made of ‘vintage fibers.’ Then she learns what it really is

An Urban Outfitters customer has gone viral after making an enraging discovery about a so-called “vintage” t-shirt. TikTok user @marsiemt posted the video as a stitch to a previous one she made about the “daylight robbery” that occurs in Urban Outfitters.

“When I said Urban Outfitters are scammers, I meant it, OK?” she began. “I want you to look at this, I want you to understand the Depop reseller level they have become.”

She then proceeded to show viewers a picture of a £85 ($109.81) cropped t-shirt on the site, which was emblazoned with the slogan, “Hysteric Mini.” According to the item’s description, the shirt was made of 100% vintage fibres, and comes from the Japanese designer “Hysteric Glamour.”

What is Hysteric Glamour?

“So I put ‘Hysteric Mini Glamour’ into Google, and it’s a kid’s shirt,” she said. “So what Urban Outfitters has done is they found this shirt, which is a child’s shirt, they said it’s a size extra small. And they’ve said it’s made of 100% vintage fibers, and they’re selling it for £85.”

She continued, “This is not a vintage shirt made out of vintage fibers. This is a child shirt from cancer research made of cotton. Stop lying.”

When the Daily Dot researched the same search term, it found similar results, with a Reddit thread discussing whether the child-sized shirt would fit adults. While The Daily Dot couldn’t independently verify what the shirt was made of, reporters did find other “Hysteric Glamour” products labeled as 100% cotton. At the time of writing, the shirt is still live on the Urban Outfitters website for £85.

In the comments section, users were left stunned at the revelation. “This is WILD,” one user commented.

“The discount racks are my BEST friend,” another added.

“Depop resellers aren’t that bad when big businesses do this,” a third commenter argued.

Other commenters defended the price, with one user saying, “It’s literally ‘Hysterical Glamour.’”

But that wasn’t enough for the TikToker as she wrote a reply, saying, “It’s literally so easy to find cheap ‘Hysteric Glamour Mini’ items because this is a KIDS TOPPPP.”

