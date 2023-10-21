Bartender shares what 'well’ liquor to buy to stock your home bar

In a trending TikTok clip amassing more than 522,000 views, user @ontherocksky, a seasoned bartender, divulged the secrets to stocking a quality home bar without emptying your pockets.

Commenters note that there are lots of ways to accomplish this mission. “Or if you have a Costco membership, you can do Kirkland for most of that. [Their] Crown Royal substitute is 🔥,” says one person. Most were impressed: “This is actually a very great video; you definitely know what you’re talking about.”

With this in mind, distilling this TikToker’s advice, we’ve collated a concise guide for anyone wanting to impress guests with their mixology skills while maintaining a budget.

The home bar essentials: Vodka and tequila

“If you’re putting in a home bar and you wanna stock it up without breaking the bank, this is the video for you,” @ontherocksky begins. He promptly recommends Platinum 7X vodka, lauding its affordability at under $20 for a 1.75-liter bottle. But when it comes to tequila, he suggests not skimping out. The brand of choice? Exotico. “Reason why you can get this for about a dollar more than Jose Cuervo… This is 100% agave. Cheaper you go with tequila, the more you will find added sugar, other additives, and bullcrap.”

Setting sail with rum

He injects some humor and says, “I can’t talk about her without doing me pirate voice,” before endorsing Cruzan rum. It is widely used in Tiki bars and offers various flavors, including light, dark, coconut, and pineapple. He advises, “Don’t do Malibu. Save yourself some money.”

A dive into liqueurs

He suggests prioritizing a triple-sec bottle and blue Curacao in the maze of the liqueur aisle. Peach schnapps, specifically the De Kuyper brand, is also a favorite. For those partial to White Russians or coffee-flavored drinks, he proposes Copa de Ora over the famous Kahlua brand and Ryan’s as a replacement for Bailey’s.

Mixers: The cocktail backbone

“A lot of things call for sour mix, so get you a big jug of that,” he states. Margarita and Bloody Mary enthusiasts should also be prepared. For the latter, he insists, “Zing Zang’s the only way to go.” Essential staples like simple syrup, grenadine, and bitters shouldn’t be forgotten for the home bar.

Whiskey wisdom

Labeling it the “most important part of your home bar,” he sings praises for Benchmark 8, Ancient Age 90, and Very Old Barton. These bourbon whiskeys are versatile, tasting “great alone or in a cocktail.”

Wine and final words for home bar needs

The final touch? A few bottles of wine. He advises picking “something sweet, something dry.” He says, “If you make a cocktail with the ingredients I’ve discussed today, your guests are not gonna know the difference between that and something really top shelf.”

So, whether you’re a budding mixologist or love a good drink, these recommendations guarantee quality without the hefty price tag for your home bar.

The Daily Dot reached out to @ontherocksky, via TikTok comment.