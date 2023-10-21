Food expert shows how to finally make restaurant-style ranch at home

Ranch dressing is one of the most popular condiments in America, but not all ranches are created equal. If you have ever wondered why the ranch you get at restaurants tastes so much better than the one you buy at the store, you are not alone.

TikTok user Jordan (@jordan_the_stallion8) claims he has been on a quest to find the perfect recipe for restaurant-style ranch for his entire life. In his newest video, he says he has finally cracked the code, and is sharing his secret with his millions of followers.

Jordan is well known for sharing fast food recipes on TikTok, such as how to make Olive Garden Alfredo sauce or McDonald’s fries. In his latest video, he reveals his secret to making restaurant-style ranch.

The video starts off with the TikToker’s signature mirror shot as he says: “My entire life, I’ve been trying to find the recipe to make restaurant-style ranch. People who eat ranch, they know there’s a difference between restaurant-style ranch and just regular ranch that you buy at the store. Right?”

He continues, “Back when I worked at the restaurant my boss told me that there was no way I’d be able to find a good restaurant-style ranch recipe. Well, everyone’s telling me to try this, so we’re going to try this out.”

The video then cuts to the TikToker in his kitchen with a bowl in front of him, adding different ingredients to create the perfect ranch recipe.

Jordan starts by pouring a packet of the Hidden Valley buttermilk ranch into the bowl and then adds a cup of buttermilk and some sour cream.

“So this is apparently the secret ingredient that makes it all taste so good. It’s specifically McCormick Mayonesa with lime,” he reveals, as he adds “about a cup worth” of it to the mixture. His finishing touch is some chopped dill.

The TikToker proceeds to pour a portion of the ranch into a smaller glass bowl and conducts a taste test, dipping some nuggets into the mixture. He concludes: “That is Restaurant Style ranch. That is so good. I don’t have to rely on restaurants for ranch anymore. Please try this.”

Jordan posted the video on Oct. 19. The video has since gone viral, garnering more than 1.9 million views.

“Most restaurant ranch is just package ranch powder, buttermilk and heavy duty mayo. All restaurants use heavy duty mayo,” one commenter wrote.

“But WHICH restaurant?? Some have amazing ranch and some have bleh ranch,” a second added.

“Make this all the time. Buttermilk needs to come in smaller containers though,” another remarked.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jordan via TikTok direct messages for comment.