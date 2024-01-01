‘NOT paying for our Fountain View room at Bellagio!’: Vegas expert reveals hack to get free hotel rooms

Las Vegas is one of the most popular travel destinations in the United States. However, the City of Lights is expensive. A travel expert has you covered by revealing a hack on how to get Las Vegas hotel rooms for free.

Las Vegas insider Jen (@vegasstarfish) informed her 1.5 million followers, “I’m going to tell you a Las Vegas secret so that you never pay for a hotel room again.” As someone who worked in gaming management for over 10 years, the content creator claimed this process would work. When you arrive at your resort, Jen said to visit the Players Club. from there, sign up for their free loyalty card. “Each major chain has one and you only need to do it once per chain,” she explained. “So, once for Caesars Entertainment, once for MGM rewards, once for Wynn and so on.”

Next, you will use a $100 bill to run it through a machine using the Player’s card. After 15 minutes of playing, cash out your money, and leave. After 90 days, you will receive return marketing offers, according to Jen. To get you to return, the resorts will “send free hotel stays.” In addition, you could do this once with each major chain.

Jen added in the caption, “Las Vegas travel hack to get free hotel rooms, food, show tickets and more. The only way to avoid resort fees & parking charges is with a loyalty players card.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Jen via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment. The video amassed 2.3 million views and Jen’s advice worked for them.

“This literally works. The first time we went we played $20 at each casino, and haven’t paid for a room for the last 5 times we’ve been!” one viewer wrote.

“Yep!!! I’m heading to Vegas in a few weeks and NOT paying for our Fountain View room at Bellagio!!! Best advice ever!” a second shared.

“My wife & I visit Vegas several at least 3-4 times a year & we have not paid for a room in over two decades. Plus we get several other great perks,” a third commented.

However, others weren’t so lucky.

“I played $500 and didn’t even get a mailer,” one user remarked.

“I saw this post in Sept/Oct and did this on my visit in Oct. Still waiting,” a second stated.

How does this work? As Hotel Chantelle writes, Vegas offers “hotel comps” which are complementary rewards to incentivize people to play at their casinos: “Hotel comps are typically tied to a player’s gambling activity. The more you play and the higher your bets, the more likely you are to receive generous hotel comps. Casinos track your play through their loyalty programs, where they assign a rating based on factors such as the amount of money you wager and the length of time you spend playing.

Once you have accumulated enough points or play at a certain level, the casino will start offering you various comps based on your preferences and their available inventory. It’s important to note that while hotel comps can be a great perk, they are not guaranteed and are subject to availability.”

As for Jen’s advice, it’s certainly possible to get hotel comps and this seems like as good a way how as any. But like the city itself, it’s a gamble.