Reddit, the bustling hub of diverse online communities, allows users to change their username under certain conditions. Whether due to regret or rebranding, Reddit users may find themselves pondering over a username alteration. Here’s a step-by-step guide to show you how to a change Reddit username.

How to change a Reddit username

Per Reddit, once a username is finalized, it can’t be changed in any way, including its capitalization.” So if you set your username on the site, it’s set forever.

However, there is a set of exceptions. If you created a Reddit account with your Google account or Apple ID as your login—and haven’t finalized your assigned username yet—you’re in luck.

For accounts created using Google or Apple ID, there’s a one-time opportunity to change the assigned username. It is crucial not to select “Keep Username” during this process, as it will lock the username permanently. This provision applies to all platforms, be it Windows, Mac, Linux, Chromebook, or mobile devices, and the steps are relatively similar to the standard process.

Changing an assigned Reddit username

On Desktop:

(per How to Geek)

Access Your Reddit Profile: Go to Reddit’s homepage via any web browser. Select “Profile” from the dropdown arrow options. Initiate Username Change: Click “Change Username” when prompted by a pop-up. Choose New Username: Ensure your desired username is between 3 to 23 characters long and heed any red text warnings about its acceptability. Confirm the Change: As username changes are irreversible, confirm only when certain, and click “Save Username.”

On Mobile App:

Access Your Reddit Profile: Open the Reddit app and select “My Profile” from the profile bar. Initiate Username Change: Select “Change Username” from the pop-up. Choose New Username: Enter a new username adhering to the character limit and criteria mentioned, and then tap “Next.” Confirm the Change: Tap “Save Username” after assuring your decision, making your new username permanent.

Creating secondary Reddit accounts

Users are allowed to create and maintain multiple accounts, allowing for flexibility in username choice without deletion of the primary account. Logging out of the current account and signing up for a new one with a unique username and password enables users to switch between accounts seamlessly.

Things to consider when making a Reddit account

Reddit does not allow for merging or syncing between two separate accounts.

Deleting an account is irreversible and renders the username unavailable for future use.

Usernames are final and cannot be altered, with the exception of accounts created through Google or Apple sign-in options.

Creating secondary accounts is permissible, allowing users to manage multiple identities.

Changing a Reddit username can seem daunting due to its irreversible nature and the limitations imposed on modifications. However, understanding the precise circumstances under which alterations are possible, coupled with the ability to create multiple accounts, offers users a degree of flexibility and choice in managing their online presence on Reddit. Whether you are using a desktop or mobile, ensuring clarity and certainty before finalizing any changes is paramount, given the permanence associated with usernames on Reddit.