‘Now go rob men’: Bottle girl shows what you need in order to work bottle service—including fanny pack, pepper spray, and flashlight

A Miami-based bottle service worker has taken to TikTok to share essential items for everyone in the industry.

Bottle service workers provide table service for parties who order an entire bottle of alcohol while visiting a nightclub or other venue. Miami is considered one of the most popular places in the United States for it.

Tights were the first recommendation in Alexis Elliott’s (@itsalexiselliott) viral video, or fishnets for those who don’t prefer the former. Thigh-high socks and arm sleeves were also suggested.

“If you’re going to work nightlife, you should have a little flashlight!” Elliott insisted in her TikTok, which has been viewed 9,139 times since it was first posted on Sunday. “Even just to get through the crowd when all the drunk people are ignoring you.”

A flashlight is also useful for perusing menus in the dark, she added.

“I love flashlighting people in the face when they’re being annoying,” one viewer joked.

Boots are another must-have, according to Elliott. The style and color are not important. “Some girls prefer leather, but honestly, leather or suede, both get filthy. It doesn’t matter,” she said in her video. “The club is dark. No one’s going to see what color shoes you have on.”

She reiterated that comfort, as well as confidence, is a top priority with shoes.

“If you have to wear a heel putting insoles have been a game changer for me,” user @looksbylexi0 shared in the comments section.

For bottle service workers leaving their establishments with cash in hand at the end of the night, pepper spray is an optional tool. “People are weird,” Elliott said. “I think if you’re a girl, you should just have pepper spray.”

She added that fanny packs are another helpful item if allowed at your particular venue, as are lighters.

“Especially if you work somewhere that has sparklers, you’re going to want to have a lighter,” Elliott elaborated, encouraging future bottle service workers to check out their venues ahead of time.

“Not lighters but a torch instead,” a viewer commented. “With lighter you would burn your fingers.”

Lip gloss, gum, and a credit card holder rounded out Elliott’s checklist of essentials. “Good luck, and if you’re doing bottle service this year, I hope you make a ton of money,” she told viewers.

The Daily Dot reached out to Elliott via email.